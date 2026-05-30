Fairytale makes vendor coffee seller an Asian 3-cushion champion

Billiards

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Đức Yến Sinh could hardly have imagined rising to the top of Asia, but the 22-year-old cueist produced a dream run to become the first Vietnamese woman to win a continental billiards title.

Sinh completed a remarkable underdog journey to claim the women’s three-cushion crown at the 14th Asian Carom Championship, which concluded on May 10 in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Playing on home tables was considered Sinh’s only advantage before the tournament, as South Korean players have dominated for more than a decade.

South Korea also arrived in Việt Nam with a formidable line-up. Defending champion Heo Chae-won returned to protect her title, while World No 2 Kim Ha-eun and leading players such as Baek Ga-in and Lee Yu-na were also expected to challenge for gold.

In the group stage, Sinh recorded two wins and one defeat to finish second in Group B. Her first major upset came against reigning Vietnamese champion Nguyễn Thị Liên, who won a bronze medal at the world championship last September.

Sinh was the only Vietnamese female player to reach the quarter-finals, where she defeated Baek 30-25 before overpowering defending champion Heo 30-12 in the semi-finals.

She entered the final confidently against Lee and, despite several difficult moments, maintained her impressive form to secure a 30-19 victory after 35 innings.

Her victory not only stunned the billiards community but also marked a historic moment for Việt Nam, as a former coffee vendor became an Asian champion in a story few could have imagined.

“Everything was so unexpected,” said Sinh. “I felt like I was dreaming. It was so exciting and I am really happy with the crown.”

Talented cueist

Sinh came to cue sports relatively late, beginning with pool and billiards libre before discovering her true passion in three-cushion billiards. She did not initially receive support from her family when she decided to pursue the sport professionally.

However, after witnessing her determination and achievements, her family changed their minds and became a major source of encouragement.

To support her passion in the early days, Sinh ran a small coffee cart in a park.

“I sold coffee every morning at the park from 6am to 10am. It helped me earn extra income and also support my passion for billiards,” Sinh said.

However, the business consumed too much of her time, prompting Sinh to make the crucial decision to close it and pursue a professional career, despite struggling to balance different aspects of her life.

With support from veteran player Trần Quyết Chiến, a four-time World Cup champion, Sinh developed rapidly and emerged as one of Việt Nam’s most improved female players.

At the age of 18, Sinh won the first amateur three-cushion tournament held in 2021. She later claimed the HCM City Open title in 2024 and finished third at the national championship last year.

She also stood on the top podium of the HCM City Billiards and Snooker Federation Tour in both 2024 and 2025.

“I never give up as long as the match is still on. In every game, I always fight until the very last moment,” Sinh said.

“Honestly, winning this championship is beyond my expectations.”

She said the title would not only strengthen her position in the sport but also significantly raise her personal brand value, potentially opening sponsorship opportunities with both domestic and international sports brands. Such support could provide greater financial resources for overseas training and competition in the future.

“I will have two important events, the HBSF Tour 1 and the national championship, in June,” said Sinh, who is currently ranked World No 9.

“I will have to prepare everything really well, my technique and mentality, to defend my Tour title and improve my position in the national event.” — VNS