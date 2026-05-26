Delegates discuss promoting martial arts in the new era of development

HÀ NỘI — For Hà Nội – a city with a thousand-year cultural heritage known for its heroism, peace and creativity – martial arts have long been closely tied to the traditions of nation-building, defence and the cultural and spiritual life of its people.

Throughout history, martial arts schools in the capital have played an important role in preserving, passing down and promoting the essence of Vietnamese martial arts. They have also helped lay the foundation for the development of modern martial arts, contributing to grassroots sports movements, school physical education, high-performance competition and international exchange.

Kungfu masters and local authorities recently attended at a recent conference to discuss the history and development of traditional martial arts in Hà Nội, as well as measures to invest resources in both traditional and modern martial arts development.

Organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, the conference was one of the activities within the Hà Nội International Martial Arts Festival 2026, which will be held in August.

Phạm Xuân Tài, Deputy Director of the department, said that martial arts are an important part of the cultural and sporting life of the Vietnamese people. Beyond physical training, health improvement and self-defence, martial arts also embodied the nation’s moral values, character, chivalrous spirit and resilient will.

He said the conference was not only an opportunity for people to systematically review the formation and development of traditional martial arts in Hà Nội, but also a forum to further clarify the cultural, historical, educational, sporting and social values ​​of martial arts in contemporary life.

The conference also provided a room for managers, experts, scientists, martial arts masters, coaches and representatives of associations, federations and clubs to exchange, discuss and propose practical solutions to develop martial arts in the capital in the new phase, in line with the requirements of building Hà Nội into a major centre of culture, sports, integration and creativity of the country.

During the four-hour meeting, delegates discussed various topics such as the history, characteristics and value of traditional martial arts in the city, the role of martial arts schools, dojos, masters and clubs in preserving and promoting the essence of Vietnamese martial arts.

Many opinions also assessed the current state of martial arts development, including both traditional and modern martial arts, and pointed out difficulties regarding infrastructure, human resources, organisational activities, social resource mobilisation and media.

Delegates also proposed increasing investment and strengthening cooperation among authorities, federations, clubs, schools and businesses to ensure the sustainable development of martial arts.

The conference also highlighted the contributions of martial arts organisations to the sports economy, measures to strengthen resources for preserving and developing martial arts in the new era and ways to promote their value in support of Hà Nội’s cultural industry.

Following the conference, the international festival, which is planned to become an annual event, will feature up to 2,000 local and international participants on August 7-9 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street and several other locations in the city.

It is expected to be an opportunity for Hà Nội to promote tourism, sports economy, cultural industry and international cultural exchange. — VNS