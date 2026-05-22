Hanoi Buffaloes secure big win in VBA 2026 opener

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Buffaloes made a strong opening statement in the Vietnam Professional Basketball League (VBA) 2026, outplaying the Nha Trang Dolphins 116-92 in the season opener at Xuân Đỉnh Gymnasium in Hà Nội, proving the defending champions are still very much in the driving seat.

The 11th season of the league officially opened on May 21 under the theme Inspiring A New Generation. VBA 2026 continues to focus on sustainable development, creating conditions for young talents to access a professional competition environment and improve the quality of the tournament.

The opener was a rematch between the two finalists of the 2025 season. The Buffaloes had narrowly defeated the Dolphins 95-80 to claim the title last year and, in their latest encounter, they again proved the stronger side.

The hosts led 32-23 after the first quarter thanks to the brilliance of Lian Ramiro and Đinh Thanh Tâm.

AJ Bramah made his mark in attack, helping the Buffaloes widen the gap to 57-41 before half-time.

Võ Huy Hoàn and his foreign teammates tried hard to match the hosts’ pace in the third quarter but could only narrow the gap before collapsing in the fourth, losing 116-92.

Bramah was voted the best player of the match with 40 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four interceptions.

The two sides will meet again this season on May 23 at the same venue.

This year, six teams compete in a home-and-away format with the season beginning on May 21 and wrapping up on September 30.

Each team may register a maximum of two foreign athletes and two Asian Heritage players (athletes born or raised in other countries who have at least one parent or grandparent of Asian descent) for each match.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hồng Minh said the VBA had contributed to building a professional basketball system and creating many positive values for Vietnamese sports.

He appreciated the role of the organising committee and sponsors in maintaining the league’s appeal for over 10 years.

Beyond focusing on professional development, the VBA continues to promote and bring basketball closer to audiences through trend-driven activities, community building, the development of a fan-centric platform and strategic partnerships aimed at improving broadcast quality, accompanying content and interactive viewing experiences.

FPT Play has officially become the exclusive producer and broadcaster of VBA matches live for five consecutive seasons from 2026 to 2030. — VNS