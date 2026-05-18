A historic ticket to Qatar: Việt Nam U17 and the careful road ahead

Anh Đức

In the early hours of Thursday morning, May 14, Vietnamese football fans witnessed history. After a tense 3-2 comeback victory over the UAE in their final group match at the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, Việt Nam U17 finished top of Group C and booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup, to be held in Qatar from November 19 to December 13.

It is the first time a Vietnamese U17 side has reached a World Cup, and only the fourth time a Vietnamese national team has done so at any level, following the futsal team's appearances in 2016 and 2021, the U19 side at the 2017 U20 World Cup, and the women's team in 2023. For coach Cristiano Roland and his squad of teenagers, it is the culmination of nearly a year of work, beginning with an unblemished qualifying campaign in which they won all five matches, scoring 30 goals and conceding none.

The achievement deserves to be celebrated on its own terms. But it also deserves to be understood. This was not a sudden bolt of inspiration. It was the product of years of patient investment in youth development across the country. Six of the players in Roland's squad came through the Hà Nội/T&T system, four through PVF and four through Viettel, with smaller contributions from other academies. The Hà Nội setup, in particular, has long emphasised short passing, technical control and building from the back, a philosophy that was visible in everything Việt Nam did against the UAE.

Trailing 1-0 and 2-1 at different points in the match, Roland's side did not panic. Chu Ngọc Nguyễn Lực, a Hà Nội academy product, equalised with a superb free-kick, and the team kept playing their game until they found a winner. Foreign coaches in the region have already taken note. Australian U17 coach Carl Veart publicly described Việt Nam as a 'model' for Asian youth football development, high praise considering it came from the very opponent the side will face next in the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

But here is where the celebration must meet some hard realities. These are 17-year-old boys. They are not yet finished products, and they are not yet adults. The 1-4 defeat to South Korea earlier in the tournament, in which Việt Nam conceded four goals in the final ten minutes, was a reminder that physical and mental fragility at this age is normal. It is also a reminder that the next two years, the period between this World Cup and senior football, are the most dangerous of any young player's career.

We have seen the cautionary tales before. Talents fast-tracked into first-team football too soon, given too much media attention, burdened with expectations they could not yet carry. Many of the players Vietnamese fans once hailed as the next generation never quite became what they were supposed to be. The reasons are usually accumulations of small mistakes in player management, education, nutrition, mental health support and pathway planning.

So yes, let us celebrate. The U17 boys have given the country a moment that will live in the history books. They have proven that the investment in youth development is bearing fruit, that Vietnamese football has the talent to compete on the global stage. But let us also remember, when they board the plane to Qatar in November, that they are not the future of Vietnamese football yet. They are its possibility. Whether that possibility becomes reality depends not on them, but on us. VNS