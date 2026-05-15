Việt Nam fighters strike gold in Türkiye

Jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s ju-jitsu fighters packed a golden punch at the ongoing 2026 World Championships Jujitsu Contact in Türkiye, securing six titles on the opening day of competition on May 14 at Göynük Atatürk Sports Hall in Kemer-Antalya.

Among the standout champions was Phùng Thị Huệ, who returned to competition after a year devoted to coaching duties.

Huệ defeated a series of strong rivals to reach the final, where she overcame Aminat Guvanjova of Turkmenistan to claim gold in the women’s 45kg category.

Hoàng Thị Nhật Quế, a former archer, won the women’s 70kg title after beating Ivanova Aleksandra of the Individual Neutral Athletes team.

Việt Nam’s heaviest fighter Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc faced no serious challenge on her way to winning the women’s over-70kg title.

Following Trần Hồng Ân’s triumph in the women’s 57kg and Nguyễn Thị Lệ’s victory in the women’s 48kg, Đào Hồng Sơn secured gold in the men’s 56kg.

“I have good news mates. I have won the world championship,” Sơn told supporters in a clip posted on his Facebook.

“I am a man of my word. I promised to win gold and I made it.”

Other medal-winning athletes included Vương Trần Hoài Thương and Trần Việt Hoàn, who finished third in the women’s 52kg and men’s 56kg respectively.

The championship has brought together more than 250 fighters from 16 delegations and will continue until May 17. — VNS