Nam tops Asian pickleball ranking

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Lý Hoàng Nam has become the highest-ranked pickleball player in Asia, according to the latest Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), marking a landmark achievement for both the former tennis star and Vietnamese pickleball.

Việt Nam boasts five players in the DUPR Asian top 10, with Nam leading the rankings on 6,267 points ahead of competitors from the Philippines, India, Hong Kong (China) and Chinese Taipei.

It is the first time a Vietnamese player has topped the continental rankings, underlining the rapid rise of both Nam and the sport in Việt Nam. The achievement comes after his victory at the PPA Asia Hanoi Cup in April and further strengthens his position among the world's leading pickleball players, where he is currently ranked No. 20.

Nam was previously Việt Nam's top-ranked tennis player and gained international recognition after winning the boys' doubles title at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships alongside India's Sumit Nagal.

Since switching to pickleball in early 2025, he has collected a series of notable domestic and international results, quickly establishing himself as one of Asia's leading players.

Joining Nam in the Asian top 10 are Phúc Huỳnh at No. 2, Lực Phạm at No. 3, Trương Vinh Hiển at No. 5 and Nguyễn Việt Hoàng at No. 9.

The quintet is expected to spearhead Việt Nam's challenge at the Pickleball World Cup 2026, which will be held in Đà Nẵng from August 30 to September 6 and is expected to attract around 4,000 athletes from more than 80 countries and territories.

With home-court advantage and a strong squad, Việt Nam will be among the teams expected to contend for a high finish in the overall standings. — VNS