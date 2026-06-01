Vovinam champions set sights on Asian crown

Vovinam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's leading fighters are preparing for another continental title challenge as they target a successful defence of their crown at the Asian Vovinam Championships 2026 in Cambodia.

Twenty-two national team athletes have been selected for the tournament, with experienced competitors Nguyễn Thanh Liêm, Điểu Trung and Phạm Thị Kiều Giang expected to spearhead Việt Nam's medal campaign.

Emerging talents, including Trần Thành Đô, Nguyễn Xuân Thành, Nguyễn Văn Hợi and Nguyễn Thị Sử, are also among the squad as Việt Nam seeks to maintain its position as one of the sport's dominant forces.

The championships will be held from November 21 to 27 at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh and are expected to attract hundreds of leading martial artists from across Asia.

Việt Nam dominated the previous edition of the tournament two years ago, winning 15 gold medals to top the standings. The team is aiming to retain that title this year.

Vovinam, also known as Việt Võ Đạo, is a Vietnamese martial art founded in 1938 by grandmaster Nguyễn Lộc. The discipline combines traditional Vietnamese techniques with elements drawn from various martial arts around the world.

Known for its distinctive flying scissor kicks, vovinam blends hard and soft techniques while promoting self-defence skills, physical fitness and mental discipline. — VNS