Saigon Heat overturn deficit to beat Dolphins 87-78

KHÁNH HÒA — The Saigon Heat staged a resilient comeback to defeat the Nha Trang Dolphins 87-78 on May 29, despite trailing for most of the game.

The hosts entered the clash with notable changes, as head coach Todd Purves opted not to register import Makhel Mitchell. In contrast, the Heat – under coach Vũ Thế Cang – travelled with a full 10-man roster.

The Dolphins made a confident start, capitalising on home advantage with aggressive drives and efficient perimeter shooting. Four successful three-pointers, including two from Lê Khắc Đăng Khoa, helped the hosts surge ahead.

Meanwhile, the Heat struggled from beyond the arc, missing all eight attempts and falling behind 26-16 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern. Despite the absence of Mitchell, the Dolphins maintained strong interior defence and continued to find scoring opportunities.

The Heat’s outside shooting remained inconsistent, with their first three-pointer only arriving midway through the quarter via Huỳnh Trực Nhân. With no player reaching double digits, the visitors trailed 44-32 at half-time.

After the break, the visitors began to show signs of recovery. Both teams focused on short combinations to create space in the paint, but the visitors gradually improved their perimeter shooting. At one point, they reduced the deficit to just five points before closing the third quarter at 60-53.

Momentum swung decisively in the final quarter. With the advantage of an extra import, the Heat increased their tempo and applied sustained pressure in the paint. With just over three minutes remaining, Huỳnh Trực Nhân’s effort gave the visitors a 72-69 lead – their first lead of the game.

From that point, the former VBA champions maintained control. Despite a strong individual effort from Cleveland Jackson, the Dolphins were unable to regain momentum and eventually fell 87-78.

Huỳnh Trực Nhân was named Player of the Game, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. He credited the victory to team unity, noting that overcoming adversity had strengthened their collective effort.

For much of the contest, the Heat were on the back foot. However, their persistence paid off in the closing minutes. The Dolphins, who had led by as many as 16 points, were ultimately undone by personnel shortages, including the absence of Makhel Mitchell and the limited contribution from key player Azzaya Batkhuyag. — VNS