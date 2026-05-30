Food Safety Law overhaul seeks tighter controls from farm to table

HCM CITY — Experts have called for stricter food safety controls from production to consumption as Việt Nam prepares to revise its Food Safety Law.

They said stronger traceability systems, tougher penalties and clearer responsibilities for authorities and businesses are needed to better protect consumers and improve oversight of increasingly complex food supply chains.

The recommendations were made at a policy dialogue held in HCM City on Friday, where participants stressed that food safety risks must be prevented at their source rather than addressed only after products reach consumers.

They argued that stronger traceability mechanisms, clearer accountability and tougher penalties are needed to combat unsafe food practices.

According to Trần Phú Cường, head of HCM City's Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health, weaknesses remain throughout the production chain, particularly in small scale farming, manual slaughtering operations and traceability systems.

While authorities have expanded disease free livestock zones and strengthened veterinary inspections, food safety risks persist when any link in the chain is left unchecked.

He proposed that the revised law adopt a stricter farm to table approach, requiring electronic traceability for meat and animal products, accelerating the phase out of substandard slaughterhouses and assigning clearer responsibilities to local authorities.

He also called for higher penalties for illegal slaughtering activities and the use of prohibited substances in food production.

Another challenge highlighted during the discussion was the rapid growth of e commerce and online food sales. Participants noted that food products sold through social media platforms, livestreams and online marketplaces are often difficult to trace, creating new risks for regulators and consumers alike.

Lý Kim Chi, chairwoman of the city Food and Foodstuff Association, said Việt Nam needs a modern food safety management model based on data sharing and risk based supervision.

She noted that food supply chains have become increasingly complex, while management data remain fragmented among different agencies.

She proposed the development of a national food safety database that would allow ministries and local authorities to share information more effectively, improve traceability and reduce regulatory overlap.

International experience shows that integrated data systems can significantly improve enforcement efficiency while reducing compliance burdens for businesses, she said.

Chi also cautioned against returning to a broad pre inspection regime, arguing that excessive administrative procedures could disrupt supply chains and increase costs.

Instead, she recommended a risk based model that focuses regulatory resources on higher risk operators while allowing compliant businesses to operate more efficiently.

National Assembly deputy Phạm Khánh Phong Lan, who also heads HCM City's Department of Food Safety, said the draft amendments focus on four major policy areas, including improving the State management system, strengthening value chain based supervision, preventing the misuse of chemicals and additives, and encouraging investment in safe food supply chains.

She said one of the most significant reforms under consideration is the establishment of a more unified food safety management structure.

HCM City's experience with a specialised food safety authority has demonstrated the benefits of consolidating responsibilities that were previously divided among multiple agencies, she noted.

Lan stressed that effective food safety management must begin at the production stage and continue through processing, distribution and retail.

Although modern supermarket systems generally provide good traceability, major gaps remain in traditional markets where products are often sold without labels or traceable records.

Participants agreed that the revised law should move away from a fragmented approach and instead focus on prevention, risk management and digital traceability.

They also called for stronger local level enforcement, particularly at ward and commune authorities, which are closest to producers and food businesses.

The proposed amendments are expected to strengthen consumer protection, improve confidence in domestic food products and support the development of a more transparent and sustainable food industry in Việt Nam.— VNS