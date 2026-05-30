Tây Ninh speeds up industrial park investment to attract businesses

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province has instructed investors of industrial park projects to speed up on technical infrastructure construction so that they can soon welcome new businesses.

The provincial People’s Committee said that the acceleration of the parks’ infrastructure will help with Tây Ninh’s 2026 socio-economic development goals and promote industrial growth.

Industrial parks are to make sure that constructions follow their approved planning, as well as to improve the quality of their infrastructure to serve new investment projects.

They must also work closely with local authorities in land clearance, compensation and other legal procedures.

The province currently has 17 industrial park projects which are carrying out investment procedures, land clearance and infrastructure constructions, covering a total of 5,000ha.

In 2026, several of them will be ready to welcome business investors, including Nam Tân Tập, Tandoland and Bình Hòa Nam 1, among others.

Huỳnh Văn Sơn, deputy chairman of the province, said that the Tây Ninh Economic Zone Authority is to help industrial park investors quickly resolve any legal difficulties so that the work is carried out on time.

Tây Ninh has 100 planned industrial parks covering over 31,300ha, with 51 among them having been established.

It is focusing on attracting investors in a more selective manner, proritising hi-tech, supporting industry and environmentally friendly projects, as well as setting up eco-industrial parks and smart industrial parks that satisfy international Environmental - Social - Governance standards. — VNS