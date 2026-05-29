Vietjet plans fleet expansion as VN-Thailand passenger numbers hit 50 million

BANGKOK — Vietjet said on Thursday it plans to expand its Vietjet Thailand fleet to 50 next-generation Boeing 737-8 aircraft over the coming years, as passenger traffic on routes linking Việt Nam and Thailand reached 50 million.

The announcement was made during the Thailand-Việt Nam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok, attended by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior officials from both countries, as they marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Vietjet Thailand is scheduled to receive its 10th Boeing 737-8 aircraft in May as part of its fleet modernisation programme. The airline currently operates 22 aircraft in Thailand.

Vietjet said the fleet expansion would support the growth of Thailand’s aviation sector and strengthen connectivity between Thailand and destinations across Việt Nam, Japan, South Korea, China, India and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Vietjet Group said it has transported 360 million passengers across its network since launching operations more than a decade ago. Its Việt Nam-Thailand network has carried 50 million passengers through 40 routes and nearly 1,000 weekly flights, connecting 16 destinations in Việt Nam with 11 localities in Thailand.

The airline said its operations contributed around 4.5 billion baht ($123 million) to Thailand’s economy between 2022 and 2025 through aviation, tourism, logistics and related services.

“Flights do more than connect destinations - they connect people, cultures, and aspirations for growth,” Vietjet Group Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thao said in a statement.

Vietjet said it would continue expanding its long-term investment strategy in Thailand and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

U-Tapao MRO centre

Separately, Vietjet and Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office signed an agreement to develop an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre at U-Tapao International Airport.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on developing the MRO facility to support Vietjet’s flight operations, improve fleet readiness and shorten aircraft maintenance turnaround times.

The project is also expected to promote investment in aviation infrastructure, technology transfer and workforce training, while strengthening regional air connectivity.

U-Tapao International Airport plays a key role in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) programme. Located near Bangkok, Pattaya and major industrial zones, the airport is being developed into an 'aerotropolis' integrating logistics, aircraft engineering and maintenance, and high-technology services.

“Our cooperation with EECO to develop the MRO centre at U-Tapao reflects Vietjet’s long-term vision of building a world-class aviation ecosystem,” Vietjet Thailand Chief Executive Woranate Laprabang said in a statement.

Vietjet said Thailand remains one of its key regional hubs through Vietjet Thailand, which employs nearly 1,500 staff in the country.

A partnership on insurance, sports and cultural initiatives

In another move, Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance signed a strategic cooperation agreement to promote insurance services, sports, cultural exchange and community initiatives in Việt Nam and Thailand.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore travel insurance and non-life insurance services for passengers across Vietjet’s flight network, while also cooperating on youth football development, cultural exchange programmes and regional community projects.

“Flights connect cities, while sports connect people’s hearts,” Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said in a statement.

Nualphan Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer of Muang Thai Insurance and President of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said the partnership would extend beyond business cooperation into sports and social development initiatives.

Vietjet said it has supported Vietnamese football and futsal programmes for more than a decade through sponsorship and grassroots development activities.

The airline said it also plans to cooperate with Vikki Bank on activities linked to ASEAN United FC, a regional football tournament. — VNS