Việt Nam regards EAEU as trustworthy partner in AI development

ASTANA — Việt Nam considers the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) a trustworthy partner in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) for mutual benefit, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng affirmed at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

In his remarks, Dũng highlighted several of Việt Nam’s achievements in science – technology, innovation, e-government and the digital economy while sharing the country’s approach to AI development. He stressed that Việt Nam identifies science – technology, innovation and digital transformation as foundational drivers and strategic breakthroughs for entering a new era of development.

The Deputy PM also outlined several major directions for advancing the implementation of the free trade agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the EAEU amid emerging regional trends such as the digital economy and AI, alongside efforts to promote transcontinental transport corridors and the digitalisation of cross-border trade.

Dũng stressed that the existing agreement between Việt Nam and the bloc provides a solid basis for bilateral economic cooperation. In the current context, they should expand collaboration to new technological areas, including AI research and development covering smart agriculture, urban planning and transport, as well as stronger cooperation between research centres and educational institutions in training personnel in cybernetics and computer science.

The Deputy PM suggested the parties establish a policy dialogue forum on the responsible use of AI, data protection standards and cybersecurity.

On the same day, he held meetings with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Deputy PM of Belarus Natalya Petkevich, and Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdes Mesa.

Meeting with Sagintayev, Dũng affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to cooperation with the EAEU and praised the practical benefits delivered by the EAEU – Việt Nam FTA to businesses and people on both sides over the past decade. He proposed a review of the agreement’s 10-year implementation to identify areas requiring improvement, including the removal of safeguard measures affecting Vietnamese fishery and apparel exports.

The EEC Chairman described the FTA with Việt Nam as a model of successful cooperation for the bloc, noting that trade turnover between the EAEU and Việt Nam reached US$8.3 billion last year. He pledged to work with member states to address Việt Nam’s concerns, while agreeing to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation and technology and to organise activities marking the 10th anniversary of the FTA signing.

At a separate meeting with the Belarusian Deputy PM, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations across politics, trade, tourism and other spheres, especially since Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's state visit to Belarus in May 2025.

Dũng called on Belarus, as an EAEU member state, to support the removal of safeguard measures on Việt Nam's textile – garment products and facilitate access to the EAEU market for the country's agricultural and fishery products. He also urged effective implementation of bilateral agreements, particularly the cooperation roadmap for 2026–2028.

The Belarusian Deputy PM stated that her country views Việt Nam as a strategic and reliable partner in Southeast Asia, and wishes to foster multifaceted cooperation. She voiced confidence that Việt Nam will become a key political, cultural and economic gateway linking Belarus with the wider region.

Petkevich also welcomed Vietnamese investments in Belarus and stronger cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Regarding safeguard measures, Belarus will positively consider raising thresholds for Vietnamese textile products, she noted, requesting that Việt Nam open its market further to some Belarusian agricultural and industrial goods. The official suggested that balancing bilateral trade could help address safeguard concerns.

During the meeting with the Cuban Vice President, Dũng described the Việt Nam – Cuba special friendship as a priceless common asset, saying the two countries should continue assisting each other to surmount difficulties.

The two sides agreed to effectively implement the projects on wet rice cultivation and renewable energy, and coordinate to organise activities marking the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in 2026.

On Friday, Deputy PM Dũng is scheduled to meet a Russian deputy prime minister, visit Nazarbayev University and the International Science and Technology Centre, and hold a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Kazakhstan. — VNA/VNS