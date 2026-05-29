VN aims to form 50 strong research groups to develop core technologies

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has approved a long-term basic research investment programme to form 50 strong research groups by 2035 to develop core technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and quantum technology.

Under Decision No. 2555/QĐ-BKHCN issued this week, the Ministry of Science and Technology approved the Programme for Excellence in Basic Research (PEBR) for the 2026-2035 period, with investment focusing on core technologies.

According to the ministry, for the first time, the country will implement a basic research investment programme with cycles of five to 10 years, replacing the short-term funding model. The ministry believes this will lay the scientific foundation for the strategic technology race and strengthen national competitiveness in the long term as global technological competition intensifies.

According to the programme, excellent basic research is identified as the foundation for creating breakthroughs in knowledge and technology, contributing to the development of capabilities to master core and strategic technologies and enhance national competitiveness in the long term.

Notably, the programme aims to shift from funding individual and short-term research projects to medium- and long-term research directions, prioritising clusters and series of projects to ensure continuity, knowledge accumulation and the development of leading research capabilities.

This is considered a major shift in thinking on science and technology development in the country. Instead of funding individual small projects, the programme aims to form in-depth research ecosystems in which research groups receive stable and long-term investment to pursue large-scale problems.

The programme emphasises prioritising funding for basic research linked to strategic technological development directions and specific strategic technology products, while encouraging new and groundbreaking scientific ideas and accepting scientific risks appropriate to the nature of basic research.

In practice, this is also a trend many technologically advanced countries are pursuing as global competition increasingly depends on the ability to possess fundamental knowledge.

Under the programme, Việt Nam will focus on developing research directions with the potential to form core and strategic technologies in fields such as quantum technology, artificial intelligence, advanced materials, biotechnology, new energy and semiconductor technology.

The programme targets establishing at least 10 new research directions by 2030, of which at least three have the potential to develop into core technology platforms. The figures will increase to 20 and five respectively, by 2035.

Beyond academic research, the programme aims to bring research results closer to commercialisation and the development of strategic technologies. Accordingly, by 2030, at least 10 per cent of tasks in new research directions must produce results eligible for international patent registration or capable of transitioning into strategic technology product development tasks. The percentage will increase to at least 20 per cent by 2035.

In addition, the programme aims to elevate Việt Nam's scientific standing internationally. It targets establishing approximately 30 strong research groups in the natural sciences by 2030, with at least three groups achieving leading regional status. The figures will increase to approximately 50 and at least 10 groups, respectively, by 2035.

The programme also plans to build an internationally oriented research ecosystem, focusing on developing a highly qualified scientific workforce and expanding international cooperation in depth.

It also emphasises implementing a national digital platform for managing science, technology and innovation to enhance transparency, accountability and the efficiency of research data management.

The National Fund for Science and Technology Development will lead implementation of the programme, including developing implementation plans, evaluating research groups, allocating funds and monitoring results. — BIZHUB/VNS