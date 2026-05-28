Vietnam Airlines announces HCM City–Phuket direct route

BANGKOK — Vietnam Airlines on Thursday announced the launch of a new direct service between HCM City and Phuket, while also signing a series of cooperation agreements with leading Thai partners in the tourism and aviation sectors.

The announcement was made during the Vietnam–Thailand Business Forum held as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm’s official visit to Thailand.

Starting from 2 July 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate the Hồ Chí Minh City – Phuket route using Airbus A321 aircraft, with four round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This will bring the total number of weekly flights between Việt Nam and Thailand to 67.

The new route is expected to meet the growing demand for travel and leisure between Việt Nam and Thailand, while also enhancing connectivity for passengers via Hồ Chí Minh City to Vietnam Airlines’ extensive network across Northeast Asia, Australia, and Europe.

The addition of Phuket, one of Southeast Asia’s most iconic destinations, to Vietnam Airlines’ international network further reinforces the airline’s strategy to expand its presence in the Thai market and effectively capture the growth potential of the ASEAN region.

In the field of tourism and destination promotion, Vietnam Airlines signed cooperation agreements with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Travel Agents Association, and Saigontourist Group to strengthen tourism connectivity between the two countries through the expansion of direct routes, development of new tourism products, and enhanced destination marketing activities.

The parties will jointly implement co-branded communication campaigns, organize familiarization trips for travel agencies and media representatives, and strengthen market information sharing to improve the effectiveness of bilateral tourism promotion efforts. These collaborations are expected to increase visitor flows between Việt Nam and Thailand, expand market opportunities, and further promote economic and cultural exchanges within the region.

In aviation infrastructure and operations, Vietnam Airlines and Airports of Thailand exchanged a MOU aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing passenger experience at Thailand’s key airports. The two sides will work together to improve connectivity for transit passengers in Bangkok, share real-time operational data on flight status, and implement joint promotional initiatives to stimulate travel demand between the two countries.

Lê Hồng Hà, President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines, said: “The launch of the Hồ Chí Minh City – Phuket direct service, together with our cooperation agreements with Thai partners, further demonstrates Vietnam Airlines’ long-term commitment to expanding our ecosystem in the Thai market. Beyond strengthening air connectivity, these partnerships will contribute to promoting tourism, trade, and investment exchanges between Việt Nam and Thailand, while opening up new growth opportunities for Vietnam Airlines across Southeast Asia.”

Thailand remains one of Vietnam Airlines’ key markets in Southeast Asia. From 1991 through April 2026, the airline operated nearly 100,000 flights on routes connecting Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, and Đà Nẵng with Bangkok. These figures continue to affirm the strategic importance of the Thai market in Vietnam Airlines’ international network expansion and regional connectivity strategy.

The launch of the Hồ Chí Minh City – Phuket route further demonstrates Vietnam Airlines’ role in implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 59 on international integration in the new context.

Recently, Vietnam Airlines announced the launch of direct flights between Hà Nội and Amsterdam from June 2026, the increase of Hà Nội – Moscow frequencies to four flights per week from July 2026, and plans to launch Hồ Chí Minh City – Colombo services from October 2026.

Through its comprehensive international network expansion strategy, Vietnam Airlines continues to reinforce its role as the National Carrier in promoting economic, trade, and tourism exchanges while enhancing Việt Nam’s connectivity position on the regional and global aviation map. — VNS