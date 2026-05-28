Bắc Ninh pushes lychee value chains to boost exports

HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh Province is stepping up efforts to expand exports of lychee and other agricultural products as authorities work to build longer-term value chains and reduce reliance on seasonal sales.

At a trade promotion conference on Thursday, provincial officials said Bắc Ninh expects lychee output to reach about 100,000 tonnes this year. The fruit is cultivated across nearly 29,800 hectares, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the province’s total fruit-growing area.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Văn Thịnh said lychee had become both a key agricultural product and a symbol linking the Kinh Bắc region with international consumers and business partners.

Authorities are seeking to improve product quality and traceability to meet increasingly strict export requirements.

Around 17,500 hectares of lychee farms now meet VietGAP standards, while some growing areas have obtained GlobalGAP and organic certification.

The province has also secured 243 growing area codes for exports to markets including China, the United States, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Canada.

Bắc Ninh lychee has geographical indication protection in eight countries.

Alongside lychee, Bắc Ninh has developed 722 one commune one product (OCOP) items rated three stars or higher, as well as 56 key agricultural products.

Thịnh said the strategy aims to strengthen the province’s agricultural brand and expand exports beyond fresh fruit.

The province has also ramped up promotion through digital platforms, working with KOLs, KOCs and TikTok creators to market local produce online.

Provincial leaders said Bắc Ninh is investing in logistics and digital technologies to support distribution. QR codes, blockchain-based traceability systems and e-commerce platforms are being introduced to help farmers and exporters access wider markets.

Authorities are also seeking priority customs clearance channels at border gates with China to reduce transport costs and preserve product quality during the harvest season.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said Bắc Ninh was gradually shifting from a "seasonal consumption" model to a value-chain approach focused on quality standards, branding and digital transformation.

He urged the province to strengthen supervision of growing area codes, pesticide residue levels and packaging facilities while expanding exports to high-value markets, including the European Union, the United States, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Wang Qun, chargé d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, said Chinese demand for high-quality agricultural products with clear traceability was increasing, creating new opportunities for Vietnamese exports, including Bắc Ninh lychee and OCOP products.

He said the embassy would continue working with Vietnamese authorities, businesses and distributors to strengthen agricultural trade links between the two countries.

Retailers are also expanding purchases this season.

Olivier Langlet, chief executive of Central Retail Vietnam, said the group planned to double sales of Bắc Ninh lychee through its GO!, Tops Market and mini go! retail chains despite lower output compared with previous years.

He said fruit quality had improved in both appearance and taste.

The retailer will continue exporting Bắc Ninh lychees to Thailand this year, with procurement teams in both countries coordinating plans to improve efficiency.

On June 4, Central Retail will launch the fifth Vietnamese Fruit Week at the GO! Mỹ Tho shopping centre in Đồng Tháp Province, where Bắc Ninh lychees will be featured during the Đoan Ngọ Festival.

Langlet also said Central Retail planned to expand its retail presence in Bắc Ninh with additional shopping centres and supermarkets in the coming years.

The conference also marked the launch of domestic and export shipments for the 2026 lychee season. — VNS