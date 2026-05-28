K Hospital successfully performs surgery to remove a rare, giant lung tumour

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at the Thoracic Surgery Department of K (Cancer) Hospital have successfully operated on a male patient with a rare and exceptionally large lung tumour in a complex procedure requiring high precision and careful clinical judgement.

The surgery involved removing a neoplastic tumour in the bronchopulmonary cavity measuring more than 20cm in diameter and weighing nearly three kilogrammes. Its position and size had placed pressure on multiple adjacent organs, significantly increasing the level of surgical difficulty.

The patient, Trịnh Quang M., 74, from Thái Nguyên Province, was admitted to hospital with persistent coughing and chest tightness.

He reported that he had discovered a lung tumour of around 10cm more than a year ago, but, for various reasons, had opted for medication at home and did not undergo surgery at that time.

A chest computed tomography (CT) scan later showed the tumour occupying almost the entire right thoracic cavity, compressing and collapsing most of the right lung. It also pressed against the heart, reducing respiratory efficiency and causing shortness of breath and difficulty breathing during physical activity and walking.

Dr Nguyễn Khắc Kiểm, Head of the hospital’s Thoracic Surgery Department, said the patient had unfortunately missed the optimal window for treatment more than a year earlier.

“Fortunately, the patient still has a chance for surgery. The operation must be performed soon because if left untreated, the tumour will compress and occupy the entire right lung, seriously affecting the patient's health and life," Dr Kiểm said.

Thanks to extensive experience and close coordination between the surgical team and the anaesthesia and resuscitation team, the operation was successful. The tumour, measuring 26 x 18 cm and weighing approximately three kilogrammes, was completely removed, opening up a chance of recovery and extending the patient’s life.

The patient is currently continuing treatment and monitoring in the Thoracic Surgery Department. Doctors and nurses will support him with breathing exercises to help restore respiratory function more quickly and improve his overall health.

Dr Kiểm warned that people should seek specialist advice and timely treatment if they experience symptoms such as a persistent cough, whether dry or with phlegm, chest pain or shortness of breath lasting longer than two weeks.

Men over 50, particularly those with a history of smoking cigarettes or pipe tobacco or living in polluted environments, should undergo annual lung cancer screenings. Early detection of lung tumours leads to the most effective and least expensive treatment. — VNS