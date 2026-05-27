Little footsteps making their way to school in the misty mountains of Tà Xùa

Làng Sáng school site, part of Háng Đồng Primary and Secondary School in Tà Xùa Commune, is located deep in the mountains, far from the main campus, where travelling remains especially challenging due to rugged roads and difficult terrain. The site has two classes for 54 Grade 1 and Grade 2 pupils taught by three teachers, along with three kindergarten classes run by four teachers.

Each morning, clouds and mist roll down the mountains, blanketing the village paths in white. Amid the biting cold of the highlands, Mông children are still lovingly taken to school by their parents every day. Despite the many hardships faced by local families, the children’s faces glow with excitement at the chance to learn, see their teachers and spend time with friends.