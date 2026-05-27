Little footsteps making their way to school in the misty mountains of Tà Xùa

|From Monday to Friday, Grade 1 and Grade 2 pupils in Làng Sáng Village carry lunch boxes and water bottles to school each day. VNA/VNS Photos
Làng Sáng school site, part of Háng Đồng Primary and Secondary School in Tà Xùa Commune, is located deep in the mountains, far from the main campus, where travelling remains especially challenging due to rugged roads and difficult terrain. The site has two classes for 54 Grade 1 and Grade 2 pupils taught by three teachers, along with three kindergarten classes run by four teachers.
Each morning, clouds and mist roll down the mountains, blanketing the village paths in white. Amid the biting cold of the highlands, Mông children are still lovingly taken to school by their parents every day. Despite the many hardships faced by local families, the children’s faces glow with excitement at the chance to learn, see their teachers and spend time with friends.
|A child says goodbye to her mother at the school site.
|Mùa Thị Cang, a Grade 1 pupil at Làng Sáng school site.
|Lunch boxes prepared for pupils at Làng Sáng school site.
|Grade 1 pupils during class.
|Children in Làng Sáng Village before class begins.
|Mông ethnic pupils during class.
|Pupils at Làng Sáng school site play in the schoolyard before class.
|Làng Sáng Village lies deep within a protected forest and high in the mountains.
|A physical education lesson for Grade 1 pupils at Làng Sáng school site.
|Children living far from the school are taken to class by their parents on motorbikes.
|Kindergarten pupils during class time.
|A lesson for Grade 2 pupils at Làng Sáng school site.
|Five-year-old kindergarten pupils at Làng Sáng Kindergarten.
|The primary and kindergarten school site in Làng Sáng Village is located high in the mountains and deep within the protected forest area of Tà Xùa Commune.
|Children in Làng Sáng Village before class begins.
|Pupils at Làng Sáng school site play together in the schoolyard before class.