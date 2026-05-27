Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand proudly await top leader’s visit

BANGKOK – Feelings of pride, honour and deep emotion are being shared across the Vietnamese community in Thailand following news that Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm is to visit the northeastern province of Udon Thani and meet them there as part of his official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29.

At the local memorial site dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh – the founder of modern Việt Nam, preparations are under way to welcome the Vietnamese leader.

Vũ Mạnh Hùng, a member of the site’s management board, said the visit carries special significance for Vietnamese expatriates in Thailand in general and in Udon Thani in particular. He described it as a strong demonstration of the Party’s and State’s commitment to overseas Vietnamese, reflecting the view that the community is an inseparable part of the homeland.

Lê Thị Tuyết Thế, a Vietnamese-origin woman born in Udon Thani and currently an adviser to the site’s management board, said the visit is an immense source of honour for the Vietnamese community and the board alike. She added that it will further inspire efforts to preserve the historical site for future generations.

At the VT Nam Nueng Centre, where General Secretary and President Lâm is scheduled to meet and speak with members of the community, those from across Thailand’s northeastern provinces gathered early on May 27 in preparation for the welcome ceremony.

Lê Văn Huấn, former Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Sakon Nakhon province, said he is deeply moved and encouraged by the growing Việt Nam – Thailand relationship. He noted that the top leader's meeting with overseas Vietnamese in northeastern Thailand reflects the close attention from the Party, State and Government to the community while also encouraging Thai authorities to further support and facilitate their life and business activities.

Travelling 160km from Sakon Nakhon to Udon Thani with fellow members of the local Vietnamese women’s association, Phạm Thị Thanh Hiển, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese People Association in Sakon Nakhon, said the community is proud to welcome Vietnam’s top leader. She added that it is especially meaningful that during his first visit to Thailand, the General Secretary and President chooses to visit Udon Thani first.

According to Hiển, the visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations while fostering unity and cohesion among the overseas Vietnamese and helping them live and work more favourably in Thailand.

Official figures show that around 100,000 Vietnamese expatriates currently live in Thailand, mainly in the northeastern region, where President Hồ Chí Minh once lived and carried out revolutionary activities during 1928–1929 in his journey to seek a path for national salvation. VNA/VNS