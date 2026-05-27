Encroachment on roadways and pavements in Hà Nội to be fined up to $220

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has proposed doubling fines for a number of offences, such as illegal parking and encroaching on pavements for business.

Some breaches could attract penalties of up to VNĐ30 million (US$1,130) if repeated or if they cause serious impacts.

The Hà Nội People’s Committee is consulting the public on a draft resolution by the municipal People’s Council setting monetary penalties for certain administrative offences in social security, order, safety and related fields within the city.

The draft is based on the Law on Capital 2026 and current regulations on handling administrative violations.

Hà Nội authorities have proposed applying higher fines, setting a maximum at not more than twice the general penalties set by the Government, for 47 types of offences.

According to the draft, offences are divided into two groups.

Under the draft, fines would increase by up to two times compared with current rules to ensure security, public order and social safety.

Residence-related violations, such as erasing or altering residence records; buying, selling or renting confirmations of residence information; and failing to comply with temporary residence registration regulations could result in fines of VNĐ3–6 million ($110–220).

Accommodation businesses that fail to notify guest stays as required would face proposed fines of VNĐ4.5–18 million ($170–680) depending on the severity of the breach.

Foreign nationals travelling within Việt Nam without carrying a passport could be fined VNĐ600,000–1 million ($20–37) – double the current penalty.

Businesses operating in security-sensitive trades without the required certificate of eligibility would face proposed fines of VNĐ15–30 million ($560–1,130).

In the road traffic and urban order category, several penalties are proposed to be doubled.

Stopping or parking illegally on the carriageway, parking too far from the kerb or on the pavement, and parking on the median strip or where parking is prohibited would attract fines of VNĐ1.2–2 million ($45–75).

Using the roadway or pavement unlawfully for markets, food service businesses, displaying goods or repairing vehicles would be fined VNĐ4–6 million ($150–220) under the proposal.

Those who spill mud, sand or waste onto the road, causing traffic hazards and environmental hygiene problems, would be fined VNĐ4–8 million ($150–300).

In particular, illegally dumping rubbish or waste on streets would carry very heavy fines of VNĐ20–30 million ($750–1,130).

The draft also proposes fines of VNĐ2–4 million ($75–150) for picking up or dropping off passengers outside designated areas or at places where stopping or parking is prohibited.

For goods vehicles exceeding permitted loads, fines would be progressive according to the rate of overloading. Vehicles overloaded by more than 150 per cent could be fined up to VNĐ24 million ($910).

Under the draft, penalties for organisations would be twice those applied to individuals for the same offence.

Hà Nội’s proposal to raise penalties for these urban order offences reflects a determination to tighten discipline, particularly in response to widespread pavement encroachment, illegal waste dumping and traffic violations.

If approved by the Hà Nội People’s Council, the resolution would take effect next year. — VNS