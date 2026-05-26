HCM City intensifies campaign against fake goods at major shopping areas

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City are stepping up crackdowns against counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations, particularly at commercial hotspots like Bến Thành Market and Saigon Square.

According to the city Market Surveillance Sub-department, 882 cases involving counterfeit trademarked products and intellectual property infringement have been unearthed this year.

This was announced by Nguyễn Quang Huy, deputy head of the city Market Surveillance Sub Department at a press briefing organised by the city People’s Committee on May 21.

Authorities said fake products and knock-offs continue to be sold openly in some central commercial places, making crackdowns imperative.

Market surveillance forces have seized more than 77,100 products, including footwear, cosmetics, clothing, motorcycle spare parts, and phone accessories, worth an estimated VNĐ10.1 billion (US$389,000).

They collected fines worth VNĐ5.1 billion ($197,000) and transferred two cases showing criminal signs to investigative agencies.

At Bến Thành Market and Saigon Square alone, they found 71 violations and confiscated 1,574 fake branded products worth more than VNĐ431 million ($16,600).

Fines of more than VNĐ307 million ($11,800) were imposed, and all the fakes were ordered destroyed.

During an enforcement campaign that ran from May 7 to 20, the city found 138 more violations related to counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringement, and seized more than 7,287 products worth over VNĐ4.6 billion ($177,000).

Authorities imposed penalties of VNĐ831 million ($32,000) and transferred one case to investigators.

At Bến Thành Market and Saigon Square, they found 213 counterfeit products valued at more than VNĐ42 million ($1,600), and slapped fines of over VNĐ56 million ($2,100).

Market surveillance teams have told “every day is a peak period” and instructed to carry out raids constantly, including outside office hours and during holidays.

The department is also accelerating digital transformation and the use of technology and databases for market monitoring and inspections, and hauling up officials found covering up or facilitating violations.

Coordinated inspections by the police, market management officials, and local authorities are set to be expanded at places like Bến Thành Market and Saigon Square.

The department said all businesses and traders would be required to sign commitments not to sell counterfeit goods and those violating intellectual property.

Inspections of e-commerce platforms, social media channels, and unofficial sales networks will also be strengthened due to their high risk of violations.

Authorities added that cases involving counterfeit goods valued at VNĐ200 million ($7,700) or more and repeat large-scale offences would be transferred for possible criminal prosecution.

Acts aimed at obstructing raids, including the use of loudspeakers or communication devices to evade checks, will be handled in coordination with the police. — VNS