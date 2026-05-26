Việt Nam, EU step up cooperation in science, technology and innovation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the European Union are seeking to deepen cooperation in science, technology and innovation following the recent upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng said on Tuesday.

Receiving European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội, Dũng welcomed the EU delegation’s visit as Việt Nam–EU relations continue to expand comprehensively across multiple sectors.

The deputy PM said the elevation of ties during the January visit to Việt Nam by the President of the European Council had opened up new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in science, technology and innovation.

He welcomed preparations by the EU and Việt Nam's Ministry of Science and Technology to sign a letter of intent on strengthening cooperation in the sector, describing it as an important step towards implementing bilateral commitments and fostering stronger links among researchers, businesses and innovation ecosystems on both sides.

Highlighting more than 35 years of diplomatic relations, Dũng noted the EU's current position as one of Việt Nam's leading partners, ranking as its fourth-largest trading partner and fifth-largest investor, while Việt Nam remains the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN.

He noted that the two sides had maintained effective dialogue mechanisms and high-level exchanges, helping reinforce political trust and broaden substantive cooperation.

Việt Nam and the EU possess strong complementary potential for development cooperation, particularly as Việt Nam continues to emerge as one of the region’s most dynamic economies, with a young and skilled workforce and a growing innovation ecosystem, according to the deputy PM.

Việt Nam greatly appreciates the EU’s position as one of the world’s leading centres for science, technology and innovation, especially in areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, the green economy, circular economy, renewable energy and sustainable development.

For her part, Zaharieva praised the strong potential for bilateral cooperation in research and innovation, noting that the EU is among the world’s largest investors in research and development through a range of major science and innovation programmes.

The EU commissioner said the planned letter of intent with Việt Nam's Ministry of Science and Technology would help Vietnamese research institutions, universities and enterprises participate more deeply in Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation programme.

Zaharieva also expressed confidence that the growing presence of European businesses in Việt Nam would help accelerate technology transfer, infrastructure development and Việt Nam's innovation capacity. — VNS