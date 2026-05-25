Senior Party official attends reburial ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs in Hà Tĩnh

HÀ TĨNH – A memorial and reburial ceremony for the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime was held on the morning of May 25 at Nầm martyrs’ cemetery in Tữ Mỹ Commune, the north central province of Hà Tĩnh.

The event was attended by Trần Cẩm Tú, a member of the Politburo and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat. Also attending were Party Central Committee members and representatives from the Party Central Committee's Office, the Ministry of National Defence, ministries and agencies, Hà Tĩnh authorities, Military Region 4 Command, and local residents, and delegations from the special task committees of Laos’ Vientiane and Bolikhamxay province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt, Vice Chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Committee, stressed that during the struggle for national liberation, tens of thousands of Vietnamese youth and officials crossed the Trường Sơn Range to fight side by side with the Lao army and people against their common enemy. Many Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts sacrificed their lives in Laos, making significant contributions to the victories of the two nations and helping forge the special solidarity and enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

Since 1999, with the support of the Lao Party, State and people, the provincial special task committee and martyrs’ remains recovery team have searched for and repatriated 835 sets of martyrs’ remains, including the nine recovered during the 2025–2026 dry season.

Nguyệt affirmed that the province would continue implementing the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains in preparation for the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – 2027). She also stressed the importance of caring for war veterans, wounded soldiers, martyrs’ families and other beneficiaries of preferential policies.

On the occasion, she expressed profound gratitude to the Party, State and people of Laos, as well as the authorities and people of Vientiane and Bolikhamxay province, for their close cooperation in locating, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts. VNA/VNS