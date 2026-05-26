Việt Nam, US step up parliamentary, defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for a visiting delegation of US Congress members led by Congressman Michael Baumgartner, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Welcoming the US congressional delegation, Giang stressed that Việt Nam–US cooperation has developed very positively across various fields in recent years.

In parliamentary cooperation, the two sides have regularly organised delegation exchanges and meetings between specialised committees, and shared experience in legislation, supervision and policymaking, thereby helping strengthen mutual understanding and political trust while creating a favourable legal foundation for implementing bilateral cooperation agreements, he said.

In addition to positive cooperation outcomes in such areas as the economy, trade and investment, the US has actively supported Việt Nam in addressing war consequences through dioxin detoxification projects, and assistance for the poor and persons with disabilities, he noted.

The Deputy PM and Defence Minister expressed his hope that US lawmakers will continue serving as practical bridges of friendship contributing to bilateral collaboration in such fields as the economy, trade, education–training, defence technology and industry, pilot training, and English-language training for Vietnamese military personnel.

The US Congress members expressed their delight at visiting and working in Việt Nam, where they witnessed firsthand the country’s comprehensive achievements in socio-economic development and efforts to improve people’s living standards. They said the visit aims to help cultivate friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries and peoples.

The US lawmakers affirmed that they will continue making efforts and practical, effective contributions to bilateral ties, especially in the areas highlighted by the Vietnamese official.

At the reception, both host and guests also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, including security and defence matters. — VNA/VNS