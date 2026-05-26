Salt farmers in Thanh Hóa Province toil under scorching sun for a bumper harvest

As temperatures soar under the scorching late-May sun, salt farmers in Tam Hòa salt village in Hoa Lộc Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, remain hard at work across vast white salt fields.

For generations of salt makers, intense sunshine is not something to fear, but a valuable gift from nature that helps seawater evaporate faster and produces better salt yields. Despite the harsh conditions, local farmers continue their labour from early morning until late afternoon, hoping for a successful harvest season.