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Salt farmers in Thanh Hóa Province toil under scorching sun for a bumper harvest

May 26, 2026 - 17:39
Under the blazing late-May heat, salt farmers in Tam Hòa salt village in Thanh Hóa Province continue working tirelessly across the shimmering white salt fields, embracing the harsh sunshine as a blessing for a productive harvest.

As temperatures soar under the scorching late-May sun, salt farmers in Tam Hòa salt village in Hoa Lộc Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, remain hard at work across vast white salt fields.

For generations of salt makers, intense sunshine is not something to fear, but a valuable gift from nature that helps seawater evaporate faster and produces better salt yields. Despite the harsh conditions, local farmers continue their labour from early morning until late afternoon, hoping for a successful harvest season.

Salt farmers in Tam Hòa village in Hoa Lộc Commune, Thanh Hóa Province continue working under the scorching late-May sun to harvest salt. VNA/VNS Photos
Most of the remaining salt makers in Hoa Lộc today are farmers well past their forties, quietly preserving the traditional trade.
Hoa Lộc Commune currently has nearly 400 households engaged in salt production across almost 30 hectares in the Trương Xá and Nam Tiến salt fields.
Even as temperatures climb to nearly 40 degrees Celsius, Tam Hòa salt farmers continue working tirelessly across the salt fields.
Under the blazing blue sky, salt farmers continue labouring amid the salty sea breeze and dazzling white salt fields to earn a living.
Local salt farmer Vũ Văn Nghiêm says prolonged sunshine is something salt makers eagerly hope for during the harvest season.
Through hard work and dedication, Tam Hòa salt farmers continue preserving their traditional craft while making a living from the sea.
Freshly harvested salt is piled into sparkling mounds under the afternoon sun.
A rare moment of rest for salt farmers after hours of working in intense heat.

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