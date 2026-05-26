Forum aims to promote Francophone education and innovation

HÀ NỘI — The Francophone Education Forum, organised by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) and the French Embassy in Việt Nam in collaboration with the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), is set to take place from May 28-29 in Quy Nhơn, Gia Lai Province.

The forum is expected to gather nearly 120 delegates, including representatives from government agencies, education managers, departments of Education and Training from partner provinces, school boards, and French language teachers, along with representatives from Francophone education networks in Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

The event is part of a cooperation programme between the MOET, the Regional Francophone Center for Asia-Pacific (CREFAP) under the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the Francophone University Association (AUF), and the Wallonia-Brussels Delegation and the French Embassy in Việt Nam. The primary goal is to foster the development of Francophone education across the region.

The forum serves as a platform for stakeholders to assess the current status, standing, and prospects of the French language within the regional education system. It also aims to promote collaborative initiatives to enhance the quality of French teaching and learning in Việt Nam.

Currently, Việt Nam is asserting its position as a key hub for the Francophone community in Asia. With 32 educational institutions awarded the "LabelFrancEducation" certification, the leading network on the continent, and numerous new applications under consideration, Việt Nam has demonstrated remarkable momentum in French language and bilingual education.

According to a press release issued by ICISE on May 26, French is increasingly recognised in the country not merely as a foreign language, but as a language of knowledge, science, innovation, and international integration. By implementing Non-Linguistic Disciplines (DNL), subjects taught in French, Francophone educational institutions are contributing to the cultivation of a multilingual generation with a global mindset, ready to adapt to the challenges of the 21st century.

This also stands as a testament to the shared commitment of Việt Nam, France, and Francophone partners to promoting high-quality education, expanding international exchange opportunities, and enhancing professional capacity for the youth.

Within the framework of the forum, the Vietnamese MOET, the French Embassy in Vietnam, the Wallonia-Brussels Delegation, and the AUF will sign a joint statement. This document will affirm their commitment to strengthening cooperation, promoting French language instruction, and developing the Francophone educational community in Việt Nam.

The forum’s thematic sessions will introduce various programmes, initiatives, and support tools for the educational community in the fields of French teaching and teacher training. In particular, an in-depth discussion will focus on the teaching of Non-Linguistic Disciplines (DNL), highlighting the role of French as an academic language and a medium for knowledge transfer across various professional fields.

The Francophone Education Forum is a vivid demonstration of the robust development of Francophone educational cooperation in Việt Nam, stated ICISE.

It added that the event reflects the shared determination of all partners to increase the appeal of the French language to the younger generation. The ultimate goal is to establish French as a practical and beneficial language, opening doors to academic, career, and international integration opportunities for the youth in the future. VNS