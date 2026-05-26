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Thanh Hóa seizes 290 frozen wild birds in wildlife trade raid

May 26, 2026 - 16:17
Authorities in Thanh Hóa Province seized 290 processed, frozen wild birds in a raid on a Sam Son home, as officials tighten crackdowns on illegal wildlife trade.

 

Market forces find frozen wild birds in a local home in Sầm Sơn ward. — VNA/VNS Photo

THANH HÓA — Authorities in Thanh Hóa Province have seized 290 processed frozen wild birds during a raid on a house in Sầm Sơn Ward, as officials intensify efforts to curb the illegal wildlife trade.

In a surprise inspection carried out by the local market management team and police at the home of a 53-year-old resident identified as L.T.O., officers discovered 290 frozen black bitterns weighing nearly 15kg, allegedly stored for sale. The birds were sealed and confiscated pending further action in line with regulations.

Authorities said agencies are completing the case file and will seek strict penalties for the illegal possession and trade of wildlife.

The provincial market watchdog said it has strengthened controls over the hunting, transport and sale of wild and migratory birds, and will increase online monitoring and on-site inspections in coordination with police and forest rangers. — VNS

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