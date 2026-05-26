Việt Nam-China International Passenger Train marks one year of operation resumption

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-China international passenger train route, on May 25, marked its first anniversary of resuming operation, with a total of over 31,700 passengers transported, according to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in China.

The train serves passengers from more than 50 countries and territories such as China, France, and Russia.

The train route connects China’s Nanning City – the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with Hà Nội.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the train was temporarily closed from February 2020 and officially resumed on May 2025.

According to the schedule, every evening, train T8701/MR2 departs from Nanning to Hà Nội; while at night, train MR1/T8702 departs from Hà Nội's Gia Lâm Station to China.

After a year of resuming operation, the train line not only meets the needs of cross-border travel but also becomes a bridge for cultural exchange, strengthening friendship between the people of the two countries.

To enhance the quality of service for international passengers, the train is staffed with attendants fluent in three languages - Chinese, Vietnamese, and English - and equipped with smart translation devices capable of translating over 70 languages ​​worldwide.

These amenities facilitate communication with foreign passengers and effectively support trade and tourism activities between Việt Nam and China. — VNS