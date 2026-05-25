Anti-smoking event urges youth to reject tobacco, e-cigarettes

HÀ NỘI — An anti-smoking programme was held at Mai Dịch Secondary School in Hà Nội on Monday in response to World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week running from May 25-31.

The event was jointly organised by the Institute for Training and Scientific Research under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund under the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the institute Nguyễn Khắc Toàn stressed that tobacco use is no longer merely a personal habit but a major public health issue, a socio-economic burden and a threat to the living environment.

Citing the World Health Organisation, he said tobacco contains thousands of toxic chemicals and is among the leading causes of many dangerous diseases.

He highlighted the message of rejecting cigarettes, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, while promoting safe, civilised and smoke-free school environments.

“Even when disguised with colourful designs, flavours and modern appearances, they remain addictive and harmful products that are becoming a silent threat to school life,” he noted.

According to Vice Principal of Mai Dịch Secondary School Đinh Thị Thu Hà, the programme helped students better understand the harmful effects of tobacco and new-generation smoking products.

Following the event, students are expected to become active communicators raising awareness among families and communities about the dangers of tobacco use.

The programme also featured musical performances and interactive quizzes on tobacco prevention.

World No Tobacco Day has been observed annually by the WHO since 1987 to warn the global community about the severe health, environmental and social impacts of tobacco.

Themed “ Unmasking the appeal – countering nicotine and tobacco addiction”, this year's campaign focuses on revealing how tobacco companies target young people through attractive designs, flavours and marketing strategies linked to e-cigarettes and nicotine products. VNA/VNS