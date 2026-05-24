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Việt Nam ranks among top 8 at 26th Asian Physics Olympiad

May 24, 2026 - 18:52
The Vietnamese national team secured six silver medals and two bronze medals, achieving a 100 per cent medal rate.
The Vietnamese national team at the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad in Busan, the Republic of Korea. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam ranked among the top eight teams at the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO 2026), with all eight Vietnamese contestants winning medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training on May 24.

APhO 2026 took place in Busan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from May 17 to 25, drawing 209 contestants from 28 teams representing 27 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Vietnamese national team secured six silver medals and two bronze medals, achieving a 100 per cent medal rate and placing Việt Nam among the five delegations whose entire teams received medals, alongside the RoK, China, Taiwan (China) and Russia.

The six silver medalists are Nguyễn Nhật Minh, an 11th-grade student at the Hà Nội University of Science (HUS) High School for Gifted Students; Tạ Ngọc Minh, a 12th-grade student from Bắc Ninh High School for the Gifted; Vũ Nguyên Nguyên, an 11th grader at Hà NộiAmsterdam High School for the Gifted; Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc, a 12th-grade student from Lê Hồng Phong High School for the Gifted in Ninh Bình Province; Phan Tuấn Dũng, a 12th-grade student from Hùng Vương High School for the Gifted in Phú Thọ Province; and Bùi Anh Tú, an 11th-grade student from Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted in Ninh Bình Province.

The two bronze medalists, both 11th-grade students from Lam Sơn High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hóa Province, are Lê Duy Khánh and Mai Văn Khánh.

The competition consisted of two five-hour examinations: a theoretical test and an experimental test.

The Ministry of Education and Training noted that five out of Việt Nam’s eight contestants were 11th-grade students, highlighting the country’s promising pool of young talent for future regional and international competitions, including the International Physics Olympiad in 2026 (IPhO) and upcoming APhO and IPhO contests in 2027. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Asian Physics Olympiad APhO medals national team

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