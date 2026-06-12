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NA Vice Chairwoman presents gifts to Điện Biên policy beneficiary families

June 12, 2026 - 20:25
NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forwards revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

 

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Điện Biên Province on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photos

ĐIỆN BIÊN — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh visited the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên on Friday, handing out gifts to policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors, and disadvantaged students ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

In her address, Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forwards revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

The provincial authorities were pressed to sustain support for revolution contributors while improving the material and spiritual welfare of policy beneficiary families and vulnerable groups.

 

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh hands out gifts to policy beneficiary families and revolution contributors at the event in Điện Biên Province on Friday. 

Priority should be given to education and training, particularly in remote, mountainous, ethnic minority and border areas, ensuring that all children have access to learning opportunities and holistic development, she said.

On the occasion, the delegation distributed 500 gift packages to revolution contributors, war invalids, and sick veterans. The gifts included 500 English reading pens, 500 milk-and-confectionery sets, and 500 books for students and teachers, plus 50 bicycles for disadvantaged high school students. The gifts were valued at almost VNĐ1.6 billion (US$61,500). — VNS

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