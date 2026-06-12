HCM City SOS Village children enjoy day of joy, health

HCM CITY — More than 150 children at the SOS Children's Village Gò Vấp in HCM City participated in the "Healthy and Happy Day with Children" festival on June 12, marking the action month for children in 2026.

The event was co-organised by the Food Bank Vietnam Network, SOS Children's Village Gò Vấp, and the Vietnam Community Sports Development Organisation (VSC), with sponsorship from the Thai Business Association in Vietnam (ThaiCham) and its member companies.

The initiative provided a vibrant playground through physical games and collective activities, while delivering nutritional food gifts to enhance the physical and mental well-being of disadvantaged children.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Văn An, deputy director of SOS Children's Village Gò Vấp, said the unit heavily relies on the joint hands of organisations and businesses to guarantee decent living conditions for its orphans and abandoned children.

"Every act of care and support for the children carries not only material value but also serves as a tremendous source of spiritual encouragement, helping them feel loved and giving them extra motivation to rise in life."

He highly appreciated the partnership of Food Bank Vietnam, VSC, ThaiCham, and sponsors in bringing such a meaningful festival for the children to play, exercise, and gain positive experiences.

Through interactive sports coordinated by the VSC, the programme aimed to help children cultivate essential life skills, teamwork, and community integration.

Lương Nguyễn Khánh Văn, vice chairman of the Food Bank Vietnam Network, said the joint efforts of organisations, businesses, and the community do not just look after their material welfare but also provide vital emotional support, giving them faith and motivation to overcome adversity.

"Food Bank Vietnam will continue to connect social resources to implement further nutritional, educational, and welfare support programmes for children, towards the goal of leaving no one behind."

ThaiCham and its member enterprises contributed critical food supplies and resources to facilitate the festival’s activities.

Santipong Binthep, secretary general of ThaiCham, said the chamber was proud to bring joy, care, and support to local children.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility commitment, ThaiCham always actively accompanies activities that promote the health, development, and well-being of children."

The collaboration represents an effective model successfully combining nutrition, physical exercise, and mental care for underprivileged children.

The organisers expect to mobilise further social resources to expand similar safe, healthy environments nationwide. — VNS