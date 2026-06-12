Doctors of steel

Behind every train journey is a team of workers few passengers ever see. Their job is to inspect, repair and rebuild railway carriages, ensuring the vital artery connecting North and South Việt Nam keeps moving.
Instead of ignoring the illegal wildlife trade, many local residents and social organisations have detected or prevented violations and coordinated with agencies to rescue and return rare wild animals to their natural environment.
The conference assessed the results of the first production season of pilot models implemented in Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên and Ninh Bình under the Fertilize Right Project, with technical support from the US Department of Agriculture.
With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.
The 14th edition of the national Hành trình Đỏ (Red Journey) blood donation campaign officially commenced in HCM City on Thursday (June 11), alongside the "Red Drops from the City Named After Uncle Hồ" festival and a ceremony honoring outstanding blood donors.
Police in Phú Thọ have launched Việt Nam's first criminal case involving the illegal installation and use of Microsoft Windows and Office software, in a move that could signal tougher enforcement of intellectual property rights.
Hong Zana, a 19-year-old Cambodian man, has made a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery at FV Hospital in HCM City following a serious traffic accident that left him with a life-threatening brain injury.