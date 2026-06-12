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Doctors of steel

June 12, 2026 - 09:44
Behind every train journey is a team of workers few passengers ever see. Their job is to inspect, repair and rebuild railway carriages, ensuring the vital artery connecting North and South Việt Nam keeps moving.

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