National ‘Red Journey’ blood donation campaign kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 14th edition of the national Hành trình Đỏ (Red Journey) blood donation campaign officially commenced in HCM City on Thursday (June 11), alongside the "Red Drops from the City Named After Uncle Hồ" festival and a ceremony honoring outstanding blood donors.

The 2026 campaign is co-organised by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), VTVCorp, and the HCM City Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilisation.

Running throughout June and July across 32 provinces and cities nationwide, this year's initiative aims to collect 120,000 units of blood, comprising 25,000 units from main festivals and 95,000 units from local response activities.

To mark the opening, delegates and volunteers participated in a floral tribute at the President Hồ Chí Minh Monument and held a traditional torch-lighting ceremony.

The sacred flame, carried by 32 volunteers representing the participating localities, symbolises the continuity of a decade-long journey that has helped address critical summer blood shortages since 2013.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Associate Professor Nguyễn Hà Thanh, director of the NIHBT and head of the campaign organising committee, said: “This is not only the continuation of a blood donation mobilisation programme, but also a persistent journey to awaken community awareness, spread noble gestures, and connect millions of hearts to join hands in donating blood to save people.”

As one of only five localities to participate in all 14 editions of the campaign, HCM City has contributed nearly 80,000 units of blood over the years.

Hosting this year's national launch underscores its leading role in the country's voluntary blood donation movement.

Bùi Minh Thạnh, vice chairman of the city People's Committee, highlighted the city's robust foundation, noting that since 1994, the city has mobilised nearly 5 million participants and received over 4 million units of blood, consistently supplying one-fifth of the nation's total volume.

“Even during challenging holiday periods and administrative restructuring, the city has maintained a stable supply for local emergency treatment while actively supporting southwestern provinces in times of need.”

The campaign contributes to building a stable, safe, and quality blood supply to serve emergency resuscitation and patient treatment, while awakening the humanitarian spirit and social responsibility of each citizen towards the community, Nguyễn Minh Nhựt, chairman of the HCM City Red Cross Society, said.

Đỗ Thị Thu Thảo, president of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, said the city collected 387,674 blood units in 2025 with a 100 per cent voluntary donor rate.

Looking forward, she urged party committees, authorities, agencies, enterprises, and localities to continue to accompany voluntary blood donation activities “so that donating blood to save lives becomes a beautiful cultural trait, a regular and voluntary act of kindness in the community.”

To meet these expectations, the city has established specific blood collection targets for this year's campaign.

On the opening day alone, organisers expected to receive approximately 1,300 units of blood, including 300 units at the 272 Convention Centre and over 1,000 units across other local collection points.

Furthermore, the city strives to secure at least 5,000 units during the launch week, with the ultimate goal of reaching over 30,000 units throughout the peak month of the response chain.

Alongside blood collection, the 2026 campaign focuses on raising awareness about thalassemia, encouraging repeat donations of larger volumes (350ml-450ml), and utilising digital transformation through online registration platforms and the "Giọt máu vàng" (Golden Blood Drop) application.

The launch also coincided with preparations for World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

During the ceremony, the city Steering Committee presented commendations and certificates of merit to dozens of exemplary individuals and families for their outstanding contributions to the movement. — VNS