Thanh Hóa police charge 15 over counterfeit jewellery ring; probe 200kg gold smuggling

THANH HÓA — Police in the central province of Thanh Hóa have opened two cases, charging 15 suspects over a counterfeit jewellery operation and investigating a separate ring that smuggled about 200kg of gold bars from Cambodia.

Investigators said the counterfeit operation produced and sold more than 10,000 items mimicking global brands, generating about VNĐ30 billion (US$1.13 million) in illicit profits. Searches seized more than 300 fake necklaces, bracelets and rings, along with machines, equipment and large volumes of chemicals used in production.

The probe began after economic police spotted a surge in high-end jewellery transactions on social media and e-commerce pages using glossy images, livestreams and claims such as premium craftsmanship and authentic design, while ignoring origin declarations. Many items were so convincing they were difficult to distinguish from genuine products at a glance, police said.

On May 29, Thanh Hóa’s economic police, working with HCM City police, questioned 20 managers, sales staff and craftsmen linked to Helia Fine Jewellery Co. Ltd. and Wii Diamonds Co. Ltd., directed by Nguyễn Văn Huy.

Deputy director of Helia Fine Jewellery Co. Ltd Đào Thùy Trang admitted the company is licensed to sell its own “Helia” designs but worked with Huy to produce copies of Van Cleef, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Chrome Hearts pieces, and sourced fakes from Hong Kong (China)'s individuals via WeChat, according to police.

Police charged five suspects with smuggling and infringement of industrial property rights: Đào Thùy Trang, 27; Nguyễn Thị Diệu Linh, 26: Phạm Văn Đức, 32; Hồ Khắc Châu, 38; and Nguyễn Văn Huy, 33, all from HCM City.

Three others, including Nguyễn Văn Phúc, 38; Nguyễn Thị Bích Trâm, 21 and Trần Nguyễn Trâm Anh, 35, were charged with industrial property infringement, while Trần Duy Phú, 44, was charged with smuggling. They are from Đồng Tháp Province and HCM City.

In a separate case, police opened a smuggling probe into an interprovincial, cross-border network that moved 200kg of gold bars from Cambodia to Việt Nam.

Police said the group exploited soaring domestic prices, a wide gap with global rates and strong demand to profit illicitly.

After bringing the bullion across the border, they allegedly split shipments, laundered paperwork and offloaded the gold quickly, hampering efforts to investigate, collect evidence and prove the offenses, police said.

Six suspects were remanded in the gold case, including Hồ Thị Mai Thanh, 46, from HCM City; Hùynh Đại Phú, 26, from Tây Ninh Province; Bùi Nguyễn Yến Nhi, 36, Nguyễn Thị Thao, 42 and Đoàn Thoại Xuân Tường, 35, all from Đồng Nai City; and Nguyễn Thị Hương, 46, of Thanh Hóa Province.

Operating across HCM City, Đồng Nai City and Tây Ninh and Thanh Hóa provinces, the suspects relied on Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp and Zalo and conducted cash-only dealings, shunning bank transfers, police said.

Investigations are ongoing. — VNS