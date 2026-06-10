HCM City receives 33 Vietnamese citizens deported from US

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities have received 33 citizens deported from the United States and are working with relevant agencies to help them complete legal procedures and reintegrate into society after returning home.

The group arrived in Việt Nam on Tuesday and was received at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội by a task force from the HCM City Police Department in coordination with relevant agencies, the southern city's public security department said on Wednesday.

According to the Immigration Management Division under the HCM City Police Department, this was the third batch of Vietnamese citizens deported from the US since the beginning of 2026 – with roughly the same amount of deportees each batch. Most cases involved violations of American immigration and residency regulations.

Following the reception process, authorities coordinated with local police units to contact family members and complete guarantee procedures in accordance with regulations, while ensuring security, public order and the lawful rights and interests of the returnees.

Officials said one of the biggest challenges is supporting deported citizens as they reintegrate into their communities.

Many of those returned had left Việt Nam decades ago and no longer have complete residency records. Others have lost contact with relatives, face financial hardship, are elderly or no longer have stable accommodation.

For individuals without guarantors or a clearly identified place of residence, authorities will work with relevant agencies to arrange temporary care and support at social assistance facilities, ensuring access to basic living conditions during the initial period after their return.

Through the reception process, the HCM City Police Department urged Vietnamese citizens studying, working or residing overseas to strictly comply with the laws of host countries, avoid illegal migration, refrain from using forged documents and not participate in or support networks involved in organising unlawful migration.

Authorities said compliance with local laws not only helps protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens abroad but also contributes to promoting a positive and responsible image of Việt Nam and its people internationally.