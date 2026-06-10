HCM City opens first senior hub, boosting 'silver economy'

HCM CITY — HCM City has inaugurated its first community activity centre for senior citizens in Bình Phú Ward, signalling a strategic push towards a ‘silver economy’ to address the challenges of an ageing population.

The pilot hub aims to enhance wellness, foster social connectivity and improve the overall quality of life for the elderly.

The launching ceremony, held last Saturday, marked the 85th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Elderly (June 6), and serves as a precursor to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the city officially bearing the name of late President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1976-July 2, 2026).

Speaking at the launch, Nguyễn Phước Lộc, deputy secretary of the city Party Committee, commended local authorities and the health sector for pioneering the model.

He highlighted the facility as a vital step in providing primary healthcare and essential support for older residents.

To ensure the project's long-term success, he emphasised the importance of community involvement, urging local authorities to actively engage unions and social organisations, mobilise community resources, and diversify activities.

“Enhancing the environment through green spaces and medicinal plant gardens will be key to improving health outcomes and extending life expectancy for our senior citizens," he said.

The new community hub is equipped with active health monitoring equipment, outdoor fitness gear, televisions, and book collections, with setup costs exceeding VNĐ750 million (US$28,500) funded entirely through corporate sponsorships and social mobilisation.

The centre will host educational programmes on physical health alongside spaces for cultural activities, arts, and sports.

Following the launch, the ward established several clubs, including performing arts, chess, and walking groups, to encourage active participation.

Local residents have warmly welcomed the initiative.

Võ Thị Kim Mai, 63, expressed her appreciation after utilising the centre’s wellness equipment to check her blood pressure and heart rate.

"The healthcare activities here are incredibly practical. We are not only monitored but also given guidance on self-care, nutrition, and disease prevention at home," she said.

Similarly, Trịnh Bá Tư, 80, who enjoys the centre’s chess tables, welcomed the initiative, noting that senior citizens are pleased to see local authorities taking better care of their physical and mental health.

“This gives us a dedicated playground to find joy in our old age," he said.

Nguyễn Thị Hằng, vice chairwoman of Bình Phú Ward’s People's Committee, said the establishment of the hub aligns with national directives on strengthening elderly care in response to population ageing.

“Beyond immediate healthcare, the model is designed to stimulate the ‘silver economy’ – an economic approach centred on the needs and contributions of the elderly.”

By encouraging businesses and organisations to invest in elderly-centric services, the city aims to build a sustainable, market-driven support system.

During the ceremony, local authorities also distributed gifts to support elderly residents facing financial hardships, ensuring that the benefits of the new hub reach the community's most vulnerable. — VNS