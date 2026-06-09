A multi-function metro concept

A Vietnamese developer has unveiled a pilot metro model that combines transport infrastructure, commercial space and social housing in a single corridor. The company says the concept could slash construction costs, accelerate metro development and help address the shortage of affordable housing in major cities.
A foreign national has been charged with causing public disorder after going on a destructive rampage through a café in central Đà Nẵng, smashing phones and furniture and leaving customers and staff fleeing into the street.
A proposed national standard for vegetable production aims to bridge the gap between rigorous food safety requirements and the practical capacity of smallholder farmers, offering a simpler and more affordable compliance framework.
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on June 9 emphasised the need for the development of a long-term strategy for voluntary blood donation, ensuring a stable and sustainable blood supply while further promoting humanitarian values across society.
Cold air sweeping across northern Việt Nam has triggered heavy rain, plunging temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius and prompting warnings of intense rainfall exceeding 80mm within three hours across the North and North Central regions.
The world's most livable cities of the future will not necessarily be the most technology advanced, they will be the ones using technology wisely to reduce inequality, strengthen communities, and leave no neighborhood behind.
The Ministry of Health said that employers have generally been proactive in providing periodic health check-ups for workers in line with current regulations. However, implementation remains uneven, according to Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan.