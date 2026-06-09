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A multi-function metro concept

June 09, 2026 - 16:16
A Vietnamese developer has unveiled a pilot metro model that combines transport infrastructure, commercial space and social housing in a single corridor. The company says the concept could slash construction costs, accelerate metro development and help address the shortage of affordable housing in major cities.

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