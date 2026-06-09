Cần Thơ puts more than 700 social housing units into use

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ has completed and put into operation 724 social housing units, marking significant progress toward its 2026 housing development targets, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Director of the department Mai Văn Tân said the completed units represent 38 per cent of the target assigned by the city People's Council and 24 per cent of the goal set under a Government resolution.

The Mekong Delta city aims to complete 3,000 social housing units this year and is accelerating appraisal procedures and investment preparations to meet the target.

The department is currently reviewing and evaluating investor qualification dossiers for four new social housing projects on publicly managed land plots.

More than 10 applications have been submitted for the four sites, requiring extensive assessment and legal verification before investor selection.

Authorities expect to complete the appraisal process and submit recommendations to the municipal People's Committee by the end of June.

Construction is scheduled to begin between July 20 and July 30, with the projects expected to provide a substantial number of units by the end of the year.

At the same time, the department is working to remove obstacles facing two large-scale social housing projects developed on land already owned by private investors.

These include a project by Khánh Cường Company with about 1,500 units and the An Bình project developed by Gia Long Company with approximately 960 units.

According to the department, the main bottleneck involves procedures related to land use conversion.

Relevant agencies are coordinating to complete the necessary documentation so that land related procedures can be finalised by the end of June, allowing construction to commence in July as planned.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Trương Cảnh Tuyên urged authorities to promptly report and resolve difficulties arising during project implementation to create the most favourable conditions for investors.

He called on the Department of Construction to ensure that several projects, particularly those located on the city's four cleared land sites, break ground during August and September.

Earlier, the municipal People's Committee announced information on four social housing projects designated for investment under Decision No. 1780/QĐ-UBND.

The largest project, Social Housing Project No. 004 in Cái Răng Ward, covers nearly 74,000 square metres and is planned to provide at least 2,000 apartment units. Total investment is estimated at VNĐ3.15 trillion (US$120 million).

Social Housing Project No. 001 in Thốt Nốt Ward will be built on a nearly 11,850 square metre site within a resettlement area.

The project is expected to provide at least 960 apartments for about 2,880 residents, with investment capital of approximately VNĐ1.21 trillion ($46 million).

Social Housing Project No. 002 in Vĩnh Trinh Commune, covering almost 11,750sq.m, will feature a five storey apartment complex with at least 420 units.

Total investment is estimated at VNĐ290 billion ($11 million).

Meanwhile, Social Housing Project No. 003 in Ninh Kiều Ward, located on Mậu Thân Street, will occupy more than 2,500sq.m and provide at least 200 apartments. Investment is projected at around VNĐ140 billion ($5.3 million).

Together, the four projects are expected to deliver more than 3,580 social housing apartments, significantly increasing housing supply for low income earners, industrial workers and policy beneficiaries.

Under the city's social housing development plan for 2026-30, Cần Thơ aims to complete 14,648 social housing units by 2030.

Annual targets include 3,000 units in 2026, 2,800 in 2027, 2,250 in 2028, 2,500 in 2029 and 2,700 in 2030.

The city is also implementing several other social housing developments, including Hồng Loan 5C Apartment Complex, An Phú EcoCity Social Housing Complex and Nam Long 2.

Some of these projects have already been completed or are expected to be finished this year, contributing to the city's broader housing objectives. — VNS