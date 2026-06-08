No reports of Vietnamese casualties in Philippines earthquake, tsunami: Embassy

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines said it has not received any information about Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Mindanao.

The embassy said there are not many Vietnamese nationals living in the affected area. It is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide citizen protection assistance if necessary.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on the morning of June 8, triggering tsunami waves of up to 1.4 metres in some coastal areas.

As of the afternoon of the same day, the death toll had risen to at least 32, while a number of people remained missing. More than 200 others were injured as many buildings collapsed and key infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The port city of General Santos suffered the heaviest losses.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has warned residents to exercise caution before returning to damaged buildings and homes due to the risk of collapse caused by aftershocks. — VNA/VNS