Foreign tourist has motorbike confiscated after riding hands-free in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Authorities in the central city of Đà Nẵng have confiscated a motorbike belonging to a foreign national after he was filmed riding hands-free while carrying a passenger, in a stunt that police said endangered traffic safety.

The Đà Nẵng Traffic Police Department said on Sunday that it had identified and issued a fine to the rider following the circulation of a video clip on social media.

The footage showed a young man riding a motorbike with a female passenger while taking both hands off the handlebars and stretching out his arms in a pose resembling a bird in flight.

Police said this act disrupted traffic order and posed a significant risk of causing an accident.

An investigation identified the rider as Hovhannes, a 24-year-old Armenian national, while the passenger was Jin Li, a 20-year-old Kazakh national. Both were temporarily residing in Hội An Đông Ward, Đà Nẵng.

At a meeting with police, Hovhannes admitted that at around 8:05pm on Friday (June 5) he had been riding the motorbike along Minh Mạng Street in Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward when he deliberately released both hands from the handlebars while carrying the passenger.

According to traffic police, the rider acknowledged the violation, recognised the dangers associated with the stunt and pledged not to repeat the behaviour.

Authorities subsequently issued an administrative violation record and confiscated the vehicle.

The department urged road users not to engage in dangerous or inappropriate conduct that could threaten public safety or create negative public reactions.

Police also called on self-drive vehicle rental businesses to ensure that only individuals legally qualified to operate vehicles are allowed to rent them, helping maintain traffic order and safety across the city. — VNS