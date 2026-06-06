Over 200 doctors gather for European-standard andrology workshop

HCM CITY — More than 200 medical professionals gathered at the European-standard Training Course on Andrology 2026 (Andrology 2026), which opened in HCM City on June 5 to discuss modern treatment trends and comprehensive men's healthcare.

The two-day workshop, co-organised by Bình Dân Hospital, the Việt Nam Urology and Nephrology Association (VUNA), and the European Association of Urology (EAU), follows the success of the inaugural European-standard andrology training course held in Việt Nam in 2024.

The event brought together urologists, andrologists, oncologists, endocrinologists, and plastic surgeons from various hospitals across the country.

Associate Professor Trần Vĩnh Hưng, director of Bình Dân Hospital, said andrology remains one of the hospital’s key strengths in its strategy for specialised development and international integration.

He noted that this year’s workshop was specifically designed to expand beyond conventional surgical techniques.

“It looks towards the future and the comprehensive quality of life for male patients, ranging from fertility preservation in cancer patients to understanding the psychological aspects of patients and their partners,” he said.

Expressing his strong confidence in the event's long-term impact, he said: "I firmly believe that the knowledge, experience, and academic exchanges at this workshop will contribute to enhancing the professional capacity of our medical team, step-by-step bringing international practices closer to the country's andrology sector."

During the intensive programme, participants attended 25 specialised lectures delivered by leading international and domestic experts.

Key topics included male genital cancers, post-pelvic surgery rehabilitation, fertility preservation, microsurgery for male infertility, and advanced surgical techniques.

A major highlight of Andrology 2026 was the focus on holistic treatment trends, particularly for male genital cancers.

Experts noted that global medicine is shifting from purely radical surgical removal to a balanced model combining internal medicine, surgery, and functional preservation.

The ultimate goal is not only to prolong survival but also to maintain sexual function, fertility, and long-term quality of life for patients.

The workshop also featured live-surgery sessions broadcast directly from Bình Dân Hospital's operating theatres to the main hall.

Three complex cases were selected for demonstration, including managing complications from a fractured penile prosthesis, implanting a penile prosthesis for a prostate cancer patient unresponsive to medical treatment, and treating Peyronie's disease (penile curvature).

Participants also discussed a rare andrology emergency involving the complete loss of genital skin, analysing optimal treatment strategies and sharing practical clinical experiences.

Associate Professor Lê Đình Khánh, president of VUNA, said international academic connection has always been a core mission of the association.

“The training model—combining foundational knowledge, case discussions, and live surgical observations—helps standardise clinical practice and develop high-quality human resources,” he said.

Professor Carlo Bettocchi, president of the European Society of Andrological Urology (ESAU-EAU), praised the integration capabilities of Vietnamese doctors.

He highlighted a significant milestone: for the first time, a Vietnamese scientist was invited to present at an official plenary session of the EAU Annual Congress, proving that Vietnamese experts are increasingly recognized on the international stage.

The greatest value of the programme lies in opening up development opportunities for the younger generation of Vietnamese doctors, emphasising that young doctors must be the top priority, he said.

“We are not here just to attend a workshop lasting a few days, but to build a sustainable partnership. We are developing new plans, not for ourselves, but for your future.”

According to the leadership of Bình Dân Hospital, future cooperation plans are being actively implemented to enable Vietnamese doctors to participate more deeply in EAU activities, aiming for major milestones in Amsterdam in 2027 and international multi-centre studies projected to launch in 2028. — VNS