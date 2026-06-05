A robot that rolls, walks and jumps

A team of students from Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has developed a hybrid robot that combines the speed and efficiency of wheels with the terrain adaptability of legs. Capable of balancing on two legs, navigating uneven surfaces and even jumping, the robot showcases Việt Nam’ young engineers and its potential for real-world applications in security, logistics and disaster response.
At the 14th National Congress of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, one of the key recommendations submitted by workers, union members and trade unions to the Party and State was to increase the number of public holidays.
A collection of seven royal certificates related to a Royal navy guard task force team under the Nguyễn Dynasty was donated to the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Museum for preservation and display during the Việt Nam’s Sea and Islands Week 2026 in the central city of Đà Nẵng.
Footage of two foreign visitors wearing the traditional Vietnamese garment over bikini bottoms and shorts in Hội An's ancient town quarter has drawn widespread criticism on social media and prompted local authorities to investigate.
Senior officials from Việt Nam and Laos have pledged to intensify joint efforts to locate and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese soldiers and specialists who gave their lives on Lao soil during the struggle for national liberation.