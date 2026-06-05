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A robot that rolls, walks and jumps

June 05, 2026 - 17:13
A team of students from Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has developed a hybrid robot that combines the speed and efficiency of wheels with the terrain adaptability of legs. Capable of balancing on two legs, navigating uneven surfaces and even jumping, the robot showcases Việt Nam’ young engineers and its potential for real-world applications in security, logistics and disaster response.

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