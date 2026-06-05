Foreign tourists' áo dài-and-bikini outfits spark debate in Hội An

HỘI AN — Local authorities in the ancient town Hội An are verifying an incident in which two foreign tourists were filmed walking through the ancient town quarter wearing the traditional Vietnamese áo dài paired with a bikini and shorts.

Nguyễn Tấn Cường, Chairman of the Hội An Ward People's Committee in Đà Nẵng City, said on Thursday evening, after images and video clips on social media circulated online showing the two visitors strolling through the heritage quarter.

One had paired her áo dài with a bikini; the other wore hers with shorts.

A local woman noticed the situation and, with the help of a tour guide acting as interpreter, approached the tourist wearing the bikini and asked her to change into more appropriate attire before continuing to explore the town.

In the clip that the woman filmed, she told the tourist that an áo dài cannot be worn with a bikini, as doing so shows disrespect for the traditional garment. She also asked the tourist to put on long trousers.

When the tourist responded, the woman maintained that the manner of dress was "unacceptable" and said she would wait for the visitor to change.

After the footage was shared online, many social media users criticised the way the tourists had worn the garment. Many said that, as the áo dài represents a cherished aspect of Vietnamese culture, tourists should take care to understand it properly before wearing it.

"Wherever you go, you must respect the culture. Wearing traditional clothing in such a manner is inappropriate," wrote user Nguyệt Anh.

Hội An's mayor said that in recent times, local forces had regularly reminded tourists who dressed inappropriately when visiting the ancient town, explaining the matter so that visitors could understand and respect the cultural and heritage space.

He added that authorities would verify the incident and contact the woman who had spoken up, with a view to recognising her conduct appropriately. — VNS