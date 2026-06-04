Cuba eager to cooperate with Việt Nam in elderly healthcare

HÀ NỘI - Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes has said Cuba is keen to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in elderly healthcare, expressing hope that the two countries will develop effective joint programmes in the field.

Speaking at a seminar on elderly healthcare in Hà Nội on June 4, Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes noted that more than 24 per cent of Cuba’s population is aged 60 and above. He said Cuba is addressing this rapid ageing trend through its universal free healthcare system and a strong biotechnology sector.

“We stand ready to share our most advanced biotechnology achievements with Việt Nam,” the ambassador said.

He added that Cuba and Việt Nam have established a pharmaceutical joint venture, Genfarma Joint Stock Company, which is expected to supply the Vietnamese market with natural healthcare products that are particularly beneficial for older people.

The seminar was one of a series of activities marking the 85th anniversary of Việt Nam’s Elderly Day (June 6, 1941–June 6, 2026). It was organised by the Vietnam Elderly Research Institute, with sponsorship from Hasu No Hana Joint Stock Company and Raydel Vietnam Joint Stock Company. The event was held in a hybrid format, combining an in-person gathering in Hà Nội with online participation from local elderly associations across the country.

Addressing the seminar, Nguyễn Lam, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly, noted that health remains a major concern among older people. He said: “The reality is that non-communicable diseases are on the rise among older people. Raising public awareness, promoting early detection and implementing preventive measures are therefore crucial to helping them maintain cognitive function, mental wellbeing and quality of life.”

In this context, he highlighted the significance of the seminar, describing it as an opportunity for scientists to share updated knowledge and valuable experience in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, musculoskeletal disorders, digestive diseases and dementia among older people.

At the event, Vietnamese medical experts shared insights into the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, bone and joint disorders, digestive illnesses, Alzheimer's disease and dementia among older people.

A representative of Hasu No Hana Joint Stock Company also introduced Policosanol, a natural compound extracted from sugarcane wax and developed by Cuban scientists. Research conducted by the Raydel Institute indicates that Policosanol may help reduce the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease by increasing levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), commonly known as "good" cholesterol.

Hasu No Hana is currently the official distributor of Raydel's Policosanol 10 product in Việt Nam.-VNS