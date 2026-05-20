Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM vows to deepen Việt Nam–Cuba special ties

May 20, 2026 - 20:10
Expressing his hope that the two sides will continue strengthening the special Việt Nam–Cuba relationship in the coming time, PM Lê Minh Hưng proposed that both sides closely coordinate in implementing agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, and promote exchanges of delegations at all levels and sustainable cooperation.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng hosted a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes on May 20. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has affirmed that in his new position, he will contribute to the constant enhancement of the special friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba, commensurate with their potential and political trust.

At a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hà Nội on Wednesday, the Prime Minister stressed that the Party, Government and people of Việt Nam always remember and treasure the solidarity and wholehearted support that the Party, Government and people of Cuba have extended to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national liberation as well as the current cause of national construction and development.

Expressing his hope that the two sides will continue strengthening the special Việt Nam–Cuba relationship in the coming time, PM Hưng proposed that both sides closely coordinate in implementing agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, and promote exchanges of delegations at all levels and sustainable cooperation. They should also coordinate in organising activities marking the 100th birth anniversary of leader Fidel Castro, a great friend of the Vietnamese people (August 13, 1926–2026), improve cooperation mechanisms between the two governments as well as ministries, sectors and localities, and continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his delight at the positive progress in bilateral relations in recent times, particularly the regular maintenance of high-level delegation exchanges, notably the state visit to Cuba by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm in September 2024 and the state visit to Việt Nam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel in September 2025 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Cooperation in areas such as agriculture, justice, and biotechnology has been steadily growing, with joint efforts in rice cultivation, aquaculture, and food production in Cuba delivering tangible results, he noted.

The diplomat affirmed that Cuba always regards Việt Nam as a brother and a close comrade as well as a model in the cause of renewal and national development. He stressed that Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years have served as a source of inspiration for the Cuban people.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue sharing experience, particularly lessons drawn from Việt Nam’s 40 years of implementing the đổi mới (Renewal) process, and affirmed Cuba’s readiness to work closely with Việt Nam to effectively realise high-level agreements and further deepen substantive cooperation in areas where both sides have strengths and demand, especially agriculture and biotechnology. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Top leader calls for historic transformation of traditional medicine

Highlighting strategic orientations for the sector, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm requested that traditional medicine be incorporated into the country’s overall development strategy in the new era. He called for the building of a national traditional medicine ecosystem linked to the development of the health economy and national soft power.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom