Việt Nam, Thailand celebrate diplomatic ties with cultural, naval exchange activities

HCM CITY — The Embassy of Thailand in Việt Nam and the Thai naval vessel HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday held a ceremony in HCM City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Thailand diplomatic relations (1976–2026), the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh, and the launch of a photo exhibition honouring the late Vietnamese leader.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of Thailand to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya said the two countries have built a close and enduring friendship over the past five decades through strong political, economic and people-to-people connections.

She noted that bilateral ties reached a new milestone in May 2025 when Việt Nam and Thailand upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the then Thai Prime Minister’s official visit to Việt Nam, underscoring both sides’ commitment to expanding cooperation across all fields.

The ambassador said the visit to HCM City by HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan reflects the increasingly close cooperation between the two navies, which has continued to grow in recent years. Việt Nam and Thailand, she added, share common interests in maintaining maritime security and stability.

The anniversary of diplomatic ties also offers an opportunity to further strengthen naval cooperation through expanded collaboration in mutually beneficial areas and closer coordination in tackling emerging challenges, she said.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trần Văn Bảy praised the Thai embassy and the officers and crew of HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan for organising a wide range of lively cultural exchange activities during their stay in the city.

He described the photo exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh and the Thai traditional costume showcase “The Heritage of Queen Sirikit” as particularly meaningful events that help foster mutual understanding, trust and friendship between the people of HCM City and Thailand.

Bảy said the visit by HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan serves as a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Thailand diplomatic relations while contributing to the further strengthening of the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, including trusted cooperation between the Royal Thai Navy and the Việt Nam People's Navy.

Held at Nhà Rồng Wharf, the photo exhibition organised by the Thai embassy showcases valuable archival images reflecting President Hồ Chí Minh in the relations with Thailand and the Vietnamese community there. — VNA/VNS