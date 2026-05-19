Việt Nam wants to boost stronger economic, trade ties with US: Minister

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, with economic, trade and investment cooperation continuing to serve as a major pillar of the bilateral ties, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang said on Tuesday.

At a meeting in Hà Nội with US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, Quang noted that the relations between the two countries have expanded significantly in both scope and depth over the past more than three decades since the normalisation and more than two years after the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies are willing to work closely with the US side to address existing challenges, advance substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensure balanced interests for businesses and citizens of both countries.

Quang also proposed the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) step up bilateral consultations to discuss specific cooperation orientations and measures.

In addition, he called for enhanced support in capacity building, professional training and experience sharing for officers of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, as well as assistance in providing facilities and equipment to combat transnational crime, including intellectual property violations.

Switzer, for his part, shared the minister’s positive assessment of the bilateral relations and reaffirmed the US's commitment to cooperating with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies in addressing economic and trade issues of mutual concern for the benefit of the governments, businesses and people of both countries. — VNA/VNS