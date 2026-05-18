DND International Eye Hospital celebrates 15th anniversary with ophthalmology conference

The event marked the hospital’s 15th anniversary and served as a platform for ophthalmologists from Việt Nam and abroad to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging treatment trends, and strengthen professional collaboration.

Over the past 15 years, DND International Eye Hospital has established its position in Việt Nam’s ophthalmology sector by prioritising medical quality and pioneering the application of advanced technologies in diagnosis and treatment. With hospitals in Hà Nội, Bắc Giang, Hải Dương, and Hồ Chí Minh City, DND continues to expand access to high-quality eye care services in line with international standards.

The conference highlighted the integration of technological innovation and evidence-based medicine into modern ophthalmic practice. Through a series of presentations, local and international experts shared insights into new approaches to diagnosis and treatment.

Key topics discussed included presbyopia treatment, refractive surgery, cataract surgery, vitreoretinal treatment, and infection prevention in ophthalmology. Specialists emphasised personalised treatment strategies ranging from optical correction to advanced surgical solutions such as Presbyond, PresbyMAX, SMILE Pro, and SmartSight NOVA.

Clinical studies conducted at DND International Eye Hospital demonstrated excellent visual outcomes, refractive stability, and high safety profiles, while experts highlighted the importance of selecting surgical methods based on corneal characteristics, visual demands, and patient expectations.

The conference also explored advances in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS), innovations in vitreoretinal treatment supported by OCT imaging technology, and individualised antibiotic strategies for preventing infections after intraocular surgery.

Speaking at the event, DND representatives emphasised that innovation in ophthalmology is driven not only by technology but also by standardised clinical practice and personalised patient care. This philosophy remains central to DND’s long-term development strategy and its commitment to improving the quality of vision care for the community.

The event concluded with meaningful academic exchanges and strengthened professional connections, reaffirming DND International Eye Hospital’s commitment to advancing ophthalmic technology, enhancing treatment standards, and meeting the growing demands of modern eye care.

Through continuous innovation, international collaboration, and patient-centred care, DND International Eye Hospital aims to further strengthen its role as one of Việt Nam’s leading ophthalmology systems.

Founded in 2011, DND International Eye Hospital is one of Việt Nam’s leading ophthalmology centres, providing international-standard eye care through advanced technology, modern treatment solutions, a state-of-the-art integrated refractive and diagnostic imaging system, and a highly experienced team of ophthalmologists and specialists.

On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, DND International Eye Hospital is offering up to 40% off refractive surgery procedures, including SMILE Pro, SmartSurface, Femto LASIK, E-Signature, LASIK, and Phakic ICL.

Patients registering for surgery will also receive a complimentary in-depth eye examination package, along with additional promotional benefits.

Book your appointment today to secure special offers and receive a detailed consultation from our specialists.

Message us at: m.me/dndeyehospital

Hotline: 088 604 8228