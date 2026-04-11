Phú Mỹ Hưng sparks excitement in Northeast HCM City real-estate market

HCM CITY — Leading real estate developer, Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation, is making waves in the property market in Northeast HCM City by officially opening reservations for the second phase of its latest project - Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie.

Following the success of the initial sales phase where almost 100 per cent of units were sold in record time, Phú Mỹ Hưng’s launch of this second phase presents a unique opportunity for young buyers to own prestigious properties with an exceptionally attractive financial package.

The real-estate market in HCM City in early 2026 is experiencing a strong supply for high-quality apartments, with the spotlight on the Harmonie project.

During the first sales event on March 14, 2026, the project saw an impressive 1,500 bookings, 2.5 times more than the product quantity initially announced. Consequently, almost all inventory in Camellia (A2) and Lavender (A3) towers was quickly snapped up.

This buzz is easily understood as Harmonie represents the first venture in the Northeast area of HCM City developed under the investor's "Phú Mỹ Hưng 2.0" vision, focusing on modern living experiences and legal transparency.

The key factor that positions Harmonie as the "easiest to own" project by Phú Mỹ Hưng in a decade is the tailoured sales policy that resonates with the wealth accumulation mindset of the young generation. With a stable-income group but limited initial savings, the investor has designed an extended payment plan spanning up to 29 months.

Customers are only required to pay 20 per cent of the apartment value upon signing the purchase contract. Subsequent payments are divided into small installments of 3 per cent to 4 per cent over the course of nearly 2.5 years. The pivotal payment phase in October 2028, upon project operation commencement, mandates only a 45 per cent installment for handover, allowing buyers more time to prepare financially while affirming the project's progress and credibility.

Concentrating a significant portion at the handover stage not only allows buyers more time to prepare financial resources or arrange bank loans but also affirms the construction progress and commitment credibility of Phú Mỹ Hưng investor.

Moreover, partnerships with reputable banks such as Vietcombank, BIDV, VIB, and Standard Chartered offer loans up to 80 per cent of the contract value. Buyers enjoy 0 per cent interest and principal repayment deferral until receiving their homes in last quarter of 2028.

Phú Mỹ Hưng Harmonie is developed on approximately 2 hectares of land, featuring five buildings: A1, A2, A3, A4, A5 named Ivies, Camellia, Lavender, Olive, Peony, respectively, with heights ranging from 32 to 34 floors. Harmonie is designed in a way of creating a "green central valley" to facilitate air circulation. The arrangement of architecture and interior design based on the Five Elements of Feng Shui brings a balanced, prosperous living space for residents.

The project offers approximately 1,490 apartments with a comprehensive internal utility system.

The project is developed by Ruby Business Investment LLC, a member of the Phú Mỹ Hưng ecosystem.

The project's allure also stems from its prime location at the focal point of the Northeast area, adjacent to the VSIP 1 and VSIP 2 industrial parks - where thousands of international experts gather. Significantly, being close to the 100-hectare Science and Technology Urban Area plan is a solid foundation for sustainable price appreciation.

Amid a scarcity of well-planned high-end apartment supplies, Harmonie not only serves as an ideal residential destination but also provides a sustainable investment solution for rental purposes in the gateway area of Northeast HCM City.

HARMONIE PROJECT INFORMATION Phú Mỹ Hưng opens the second sales phase. Customers completing the reservation process will receive an invitation to the sales event. In case preferences are not met, customers can opt for a reservation in the subsequent phase or receive a full refund within 30 days. Expected Timing: Mid-April 2026

Register for reservations at: Official Registration Link https://phumyhung.vn/harmonie/phu-my-hung-mo-booking-dot-2-du-an-harmonie/?utm_source=vnn&utm_medium=linkbookingtheobai&utm_campaign=harmonie