Keppel expands Living Well initiative to strengthen water resilience in Mekong Delta

Held in conjunction with World Water Day, the seminar titled “Water security in the Mekong Delta under climate change” was organised by Tiền Phong newspaper and the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ City.

As part of Keppel’s continued commitment under the Living Well initiative, the company also contributed two solar-powered water filtration systems to Khánh Hòa Ward and Liêu Tú Commune in Cần Thơ City, further strengthening access to safe and sustainable water sources at the community level.

Joseph Low, Chief Representative, Việt Nam, and President, Vietnam Real Estate, Keppel Ltd., said, “The Mekong Delta continues to face increasing pressure from climate change, particularly in relation to water availability and saltwater intrusion. Through this seminar, we hope to support ongoing dialogue among policymakers, experts and stakeholders on strengthening water resilience in the region.

“Alongside this, our Living Well initiative focuses on practical, community-level support. To date, the initiative has helped provide access to clean water for some 157,000 people across 11 communes in seven provinces, reflecting how targeted efforts, delivered in partnership with local stakeholders, can make a meaningful difference to daily life in the Mekong Delta.”

Supporting dialogue on water security in the Mekong Delta

The seminar brought together representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, local authorities from provinces across the Mekong Delta, as well as representatives from Keppel, Tiền Phong newspaper, industry experts, business representatives, social organisations, and students from Cần Thơ University.

Discussions focused on the importance of water security in supporting the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta, particularly as the region faces increasing pressures from saltwater intrusion and climate-related challenges.

Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Cần Thơ City, shared: “In recent years, the Mekong Delta has experienced increasingly frequent droughts, saltwater intrusion, and freshwater shortages during the dry season. Cần Thơ City, the region’s economic hub, despite its dense river and canal network and relatively abundant water resources, is still facing growing impacts from climate change.”

At the same event, Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Phu Quynh, Deputy Director of the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, emphasised that the Mekong Delta is facing severe and irreversible external pressures. He noted that sustainable development of the region requires a combination of technological solutions, multipurpose operations, and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

Expanding the Living Well initiative for local communities

As an expansion of its Living Well initiative, Keppel donated two solar-powered water filtration systems with a combined capacity of over 4.3 million litres of clean water per day to Khánh Hòa Ward and Liêu Tú Commune in Cần Thơ City. The systems will help provide a more reliable source of clean water for over 68,000 residents, particularly during periods of drought and saltwater intrusion.

Launched in 2022, Living Well supports communities affected by drought and saltwater intrusion arising from climate change, one of the growing challenges in the Mekong Delta. To date, the initiative has provided access to clean water for some 157,000 people across 11 communes in seven provinces, through 11 water filtration systems with a total capacity of around 24 million litres of clean water per year.